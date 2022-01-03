Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline promises ‘crazy yet fun’ Teen Mom: Family Reunion spinoff

Jade Cline has her fans looking forward to the spinoff show, Teen Mom: Family Reunion. Pic credit: MTV

Jade Cline promised her fans that the Teen Mom spinoff show, Teen Mom: Family Reunion, is going to bring plenty of drama and excitement.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, MTV joined together the casts, past and present, from all three of their Teen Mom franchise shows.

The result is Teen Mom: Family Reunion, which premieres in just one week on MTV and is already getting plenty of hype.

Jade Cline of Teen Mom 2 will take part in the spinoff series this month and recently opened up to her fans about her experience filming the show.

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline promises a fun Family Reunion spinoff

Jade answered a Q&A on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, January 2 with a question box she titled, “Miss y’all! How we doinnn 🖐”

A few of Jade’s fans were curious about her upcoming appearance on Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

One comment from Jade’s fans read, “good. i can’t wait to see you back on tv january 11th. 🙌”

Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

Jade, who recently opened her own hair studio in Indiana, replied and promised her fans that the Teen Mom spinoff will be worth watching.

“Yassss Teen Mom Family Reunion is going to be soooo fun!” Jade replied. “Can’t wait for you guys to watch it!”

When news of a Teen Mom spinoff show first surfaced, Briana DeJesus’ mom, Roxanne, reported that Jade was involved in an altercation that got her and Briana booted from the house.

There have been several reports of fights that broke out in the Family Reunion house, including a fight between Cheyenne Floyd and Farrah Abraham, and another reportedly broke out when castmates discovered Farrah was joining them.

Jade Cline says Teen Mom: Family Reunion was ‘crazy yet fun,’ would film again

Another one of Jade’s fans asked the 24-year-old mom of one, “Good how was the teen mom reunion spin-off?”

Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

In her response, Jade revealed that she experienced a spectrum of emotions while filming Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

“It was crazy yet fun lol,” Jade shared. “I argued, screamed, cried, made amazing friends, and laughed a lot lol.”

“It was crazyyy but def a huge learning lesson,” the Teen Mom 2 star added. “I learned so much about myself. Would do it again!”

Teen Mom: Family Reunion placed the cast members in a retreat-style house together in San Diego County in California.

The cast heeded the advice of a life coach and participated in several group and solo activities aimed at bettering themselves.

Of course, when MTV surprised the cast with one particular addition – Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham – the moms and dads had quite the shocked reaction to her presence.

Just like Jade assured her fans, the previews for Teen Mom: Family Reunion have promised to bring the drama and it looks like just what Teen Mom viewers have been craving.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres on Tuesday, January 11 at 8/7c on MTV followed by the premiere of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In.