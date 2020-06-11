Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans launches subscription service to follow her life

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has tried to launch several business ventures since MTV fired her from the show.

MTV let her go last May after her husband, David Eason, admitted to shooting and killing the family dog after it nipped at their daughter Ensley.

Because Jenelle didn’t leave David behind immediately, fans slowly stopped supporting her. After she did leave him behind in October 2019, fans rallied around her, hoping this would be the new Jenelle.

But earlier this year, Evans was back in North Carolina with David and she didn’t care what people thought about it.

And now, she wants your money to keep her life going.

Jenelle Evans launches new website and you have to pay for it

On social media, Jenelle revealed she was launching a website called “Jenelle’s World.” She explained that people are often asking her to update them.

Now, she’s ready to update you, but you have to pay.

On her website, she lists three subscription models ranging from $5 per month to $75 per month. And this is a limited-time offering, which means prices will likely increase.

For $75 per month, fans will receive monthly giveaways, private group live chats, access to exclusive content, a podcast, a real birthday card, and more.

As one person pointed out, $75 is a lot per month to follow along with one person’s life, let alone during a pandemic.

Jenelle hasn’t addressed this comment on social media, but $75 per month is a high price for exclusive content for someone who isn’t very active on social media or other digital platforms.

Plus, the package descriptions do not outline what exclusive content they’ll receive to make their investment worth it.

Jenelle Evans recently exposed trouble with her husband

Jenelle isn’t known for her business ventures.

Instead, her personal life often takes center stage when it comes to the headlines. She recently called out David on social media, claiming he doesn’t pay for anything. This was after she announced that they were back together.

Evans was also slammed recently for staying silent about everything that is going on in the world.

Several of her former Teen Mom co-stars have used their platform to distance themselves from racism, but Jenelle has been silent.

It will be interesting to see if Jenelle’s World will become the big hit she’s hoping for.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.