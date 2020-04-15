Teen Mom OG’s Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra in debt to the IRS for more than $800,000

Reports show that Teen Mom OG’s Catelynn and Tyler are in some trouble with the IRS. They reportedly owe over $800,000 in tax debt right now.

Last November, they were reportedly sent two federal tax liens. These were for the tax years of 2016 and 2017. Then they received another for 2018.

Separately, Catelynn reportedly got one but has since paid it off.

The stars of Teen Mom and other MTV reality shows are considered independent contractors and not employees. This means they need to pay estimated taxes each quarter to avoid IRS trouble.

Tyler and Catelynn among Teen Mom stars to owe IRS lots of money

It seems that many Teen Mom stars didn’t learn this right away. Tyler and Catelynn aren’t the only ones to get hit with tax liens from the IRS over the years.

In the past, it was reported that Kailyn Lowry, Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, and Ryan Edwards all had to pay fines after not paying the correct amount of taxes.

A federal tax lien is “the government’s legal claim against your property when you neglect or fail to pay a tax debt. The lien protects the government’s interest in all your property, including real estate, personal property, and financial assets,” according to the IRS.

Basically, Catelynn and Tyler already received bills from the IRS and did not pay them. So, next, they received tax liens.

If they don’t pay off the bill now, the IRS could take their home and all of their assets, including their businesses.

Tyler and Catelynn live in Michigan

They live in a 15-acre farmhouse in Michigan. They purchased the property, which now has horses, in 2017.

It has also been reported that Catelynn and Tyler both likely make around $300,000 each per season. They should have more than enough money to pay their taxes.

Their children also earn money from the show. However, that money is put into a trust to save for college and other expenses down the road. Tyler and Catelynn cannot access that money.

They also have to pay estimated taxes on the children’s money as well.

Tyler and Catelynn have not spoken out about the IRS situation. Hopefully, they will pay everything off soon and learn from these mistakes like the other Teen Mom cast members.

Teen Mom OG airs every Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.