Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn and Tyler shamed by viewers over their parenting choices

During Monday’s episode of Teen Mom OG, Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell struggled to please their daughter Nova while introducing their newborn daughter Vaeda to the household. The two couldn’t get Nova to participate in a photo shoot, and when Catelynn revealed that she would be leaving the house shortly instead of playing with Nova and her dinosaurs, she flipped out.

Fans of the show thought it was necessary to lash out at Tyler and Catelynn, revealing that they were bad parents for not playing with her. In addition, it was a reflection on them as parents whenever Nova had a fit.

On Twitter, Tyler revealed that simply because Nova had a toddler fit doesn’t mean she’s going through abandonment anxiety issues.

Wait…so a kid throws a fit nowadays & we’re calling it “abandonment anxiety issues”!? I must have not received that memo, but thank you to all of the social media child therapists for this new diagnosis. Hahaha! 🤔🤦🏻‍♂️😂 — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) June 25, 2019

In addition, Catelynn revealed that Nova was just fine two minutes after she left. And Catelynn also reminds fans that this was the first time by herself in months and she was only gone for a few hours. It was her birthday and she was trying to focus on herself to avoid going down the same road with postpartum depression.

Also I nova was FINE two minutes after I left! That was my first time by myself in MONTHS!!! And it was my birthday! If you are a parent you know that sometimes u need me time! — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) June 25, 2019

Catelynn got lots of support, including one person who revealed that if Catelynn would have gone ahead with her suicide thoughts from the previous season of Teen Mom OG, Nova would have struggled with anxiety and abandonment issues her entire life.

Yesss girl! 🙌🙌 if I would of committed suicide she would struggle with abandonment issues the rest of her life! I got help so I could be a healthy and strong mom! And I know she will appreciate that in the future! — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) June 25, 2019

Of course, two hours away from her mom isn’t the worst thing for Nova. Many kids are in daycare up to 8 hours per day without either parent.

Plus, it’s important that Catelynn focuses on her mental health with the support of her husband, Tyler. But one can imagine that it isn’t fun for Tyler and Catelynn to have their daughter throw a fit on national television.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.