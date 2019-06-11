Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer back on Teen Mom OG: Do they need the money?

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer returned to Teen Mom OG during last night’s supersized premiere episode on MTV. This was after the couple claimed they were leaving the show behind in July 2018 because they said MTV didn’t want to feature him as a recovering addict.

But this week, Mackenzie and Ryan are back on the show and according to some reports, they feel they have to do it to make ends meet.

“They went through all their money,” a source revealed to Radar Online. “That is the only reason they continue to film.”

It’s uncertain how their financial situation is, as the two don’t talk about money. Mackenzie kept a low profile while Ryan was in rehab. The source reveals they currently live with Ryan’s parents, as they care for their son Jagger.

“They are currently living with Ryan’s parents Jen and Larry. It’s rent free and free childcare,” the source said. “Jen helps with the kids a lot.”

While Ryan is the biological father to Bentley, Mackenzie has her son Hudson from a previous marriage. Together, they have Jagger, which means they are responsible for three children.

As fans saw on Teen Mom OG, Maci Bookout is questioning whether she’s ready to have a conversation with Ryan. She’s also wondering how to let Bentley know what is going on with Ryan and when they can see each other.

Ryan Edwards struggled with heroin addiction. While he never filmed himself doing drugs, he was issued a citation for simple possession of heroin back in March 2017. Police caught him with 14 hypodermic needles and one of them reportedly contained heroin.

On his wedding day, he was caught slurring his words and falling asleep at the wheel, causing MTV to warn viewers that the footage was disturbing.

Ryan went to treatment for 21 days. Then, in early 2018, he failed a drug test, testing positive for opiates and morphine. When Teen Mom OG aired last night, Ryan returned home from a 90-day rehab stay and claimed he was sober.

During the episode, he ordered a beer while out with his wife.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.