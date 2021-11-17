Teen Mom OG viewers call out Catelynn Baltierra for complaining about not taking babymoon

Catelynn Baltierra wanted to take a vacation before the new baby arrived but Teen Mom OG viewers felt she was asking for too much. Pic credit: MTV

Catelynn Baltierra was upset that she couldn’t enjoy a babymoon before giving birth, but Teen Mom OG viewers felt she was out of line.

On the most recent episode of Teen Mom OG, Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra, who have been together for 15 years, prepared for the arrival of their fourth daughter, Rya Rose.

Catelynn voiced to Tyler that she wanted to get away together without the kids for one last vacation before the baby came.

Catelynn Baltierra was annoyed she couldn’t take a babymoon

Neither Tyler’s mom nor Catelynn’s mom was available to babysit their girls, Nova and Vaeda, leaving them with no choice but to forgo a last-minute getaway.

Catelynn, who looked “amazing” at this season’s Teen Mom OG reunion filming, rolled her eyes and replied, “Hmm,” when Tyler dropped the news that his mom had to work and wouldn’t be able to watch their kids

Tyler explained to Catelynn that babysitters are harder to come by with each kid they add to their family and added that most couples with kids likely don’t take babymoons anyway.

“I would like to know how much that actually occurs,” Tyler told Catelynn of getting trips away without the kids after she continued to press him.

Teen Mom shared a clip of the scene on their official Instagram page where Teen Mom OG viewers stopped by to comment on Catelynn’s behavior.

Teen Mom OG viewers who watched the scene felt that Catelynn was out of line for her reaction and that she shouldn’t expect babysitters so easily when she has multiple children.

Teen Mom OG viewers call out Catelynn Baltierra for complaining

One Teen Mom OG fan was shocked that Catelynn rolled her eyes in response to Tyler’s mom having to work and commented, “Wow! Her face when he said his mom had to wk!!”

They continued, “They have been on more trips after having kids than most have in a lifetime!!”

“You guys only have rich people problems now and I can’t relate,” voiced another Teen Mom OG viewer.

One viewer mocked Catelynn’s reaction to Tyler’s mom having to work and commented, “Shame people have to work …”

“Stop having babies,” commented another disgruntled Teen Mom OG viewer. “Y’all don’t work anyways.”

Since they weren’t able to get away together without the kids, Tyler set up a “surprise date night dinner” in their yard, complete with a homecooked meal of filet mignon by candlelight and Catelynn’s favorite Stargazer Lillies.

Tyler made for a happy ending after all, and even though it wasn’t what Catelynn originally had in mind, she appreciated the sweet gesture.

