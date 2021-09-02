Teen Mom OG: Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra reveal their newborn daughter’s name

Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra revealed the name of their fourth daughter. Pic credit: MTV

Nearly one week after her arrival, Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra have revealed their newborn daughter’s name.

Catelynn and Tyler’s fourth daughter was born on Saturday, August 28, and they finally felt ready to share her name with the world.

Originally, Catelynn and Tyler were referring to their newest daughter as Baby R, keeping fans guessing.

Catelynn posted a link to an article on her Instagram Feed on Thursday, September 2, and told her followers of their chosen name for Baby R, saying “(Hint- it’s not what you think 😘)”

The Teen Mom OG couple opened up to Celebuzz and revealed that they’ve chosen to name their daughter Rya Rose.

Catelynn and Tyler name their daughter Rya Rose Baltierra

“We are proud to announce our [fourth] and final little princess Rya Rose Baltierra!” Catelynn told Celebuzz.

“Mom, baby, and dad are doing well and Rya is adored by all that meets her,” Catelynn added.

“Novalee and Vaeda are over the moon! We are blessed beyond belief ❤️” the mom of four continued.

Catelynn and Tyler also share daughters Nova, 6, and Vaeda, 2, and Carly, 12, whom they placed for adoption in 2009.

Catelynn also shared details of Rya’s birth, including the time she was born, which was 1:07 a.m. Rya entered the world weighing in at 6 pounds 12 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Catelynn first shared the news that she and Tyler’s fourth daughter was about to arrive when she posted a pic to Instagram of a hospital bassinet with a receiving blanket, thermometer, and stethoscope.

Catelynn and Tyler have yet to share pics of baby Rya’s face

Catelynn told her followers on the morning of August 28, “Baby R is on her way ❤️ send positive vibes 💕🥰”

A few days later, Catelynn shared a black and white pic again to Instagram of Rya sleeping on her chest, and she told her fans, “Exhausted 🥱 but soaking up every second ❤️ she’s absolutely perfect 😍”

On Wednesday, September 1, Tyler shared a black and white photo from the hospital room, with Rya on his bare chest, getting in some skin-to-skin contact with her dad.

Tyler told his followers, “There is no better feeling in the world than hearing your baby’s little breathing sync with yours as both of your heartbeats do the same through the warmth of your skin as it touches theirs. I’m head over heels in love! 😍❤️😭🌹”

Teen Mom OG fans had speculated that Catelynn and Tyler’s newest daughter would have the name Rose or a variation of it incorporated in her name.

Catelynn and Tyler have been using a red rose emoji in all of their posts about Rya, and now that we know her middle name is Rose, it makes sense why.

Catelynn and Tyler also teased baby Rya’s name for months, flip-flopping between calling her Baby R and Baby Z.

Now that fans of Teen Mom OG know Rya’s name, all that’s left to wait for now is pictures, as Catelynn and Tyler haven’t yet shared their baby girl’s face with the world.

Congratulations to the Baltierra family, and welcome to the world, Rya Rose!

