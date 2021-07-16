Catelynn wished Tyler a happy 16 years together as he made his first music video appearance. Pic credit: MTV

Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra of Teen Mom OG wished each other a happy 15 years together, commemorating their time together as a couple.

Catelynn and Tyler first met in seventh grade in 2005 when they were only 13 years old.

The couple dated for several years before discovering Catelynn was pregnant with their first daughter, Carly.

Catelynn and Tyler made the difficult decision to place Carly for adoption, as documented on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant in 2009.

Since then, the couple has gotten married, welcomed two more daughters, and is expecting their fourth daughter later this year.

Catelynn first made sure to take time to commemorate meeting Tyler 15 years ago in a touching Instagram post.

Catelynn included a series of pics, showing herself and Tyler as teenagers when they first began dating, holding Carly after she was born, a few other candid shots of themselves throughout the years, and one of them with their daughters, Nova and Vaeda.

Catelynn Baltierra of Teen Mom OG wished husband Tyler a happy 15 years together

Catelynn shared a sweet message for Tyler with her followers that read, “@tylerbaltierramtv Happy 15 years to the love of my life and my best friend ❤️ Wow 15 years! The things we have been through together is crazy.”

“An unplanned pregnancy, an adoption journey, mental health struggles, multiple pregnancy losses, but also travel, loving memories, and becoming parents together… some of these things would have torn a couple APART!”

“We have beat the odds my love 😍 to look at us now with our 3 beautiful daughters and one more on the way and the love we have for each other is something that blows my mind.. thank you for loving me like you do, choosing me on the daily, being an amazing father, and just being you!!!!”

Catelynn told Tyler they’re ‘soulmates’

“Like I said the day that we said I do, from the moment I first laid eyes on you I knew we would be together forever and man am I soooo blessed and honored that all of that came true… I truly believe in soulmates and that two souls can be drawn to each other for many reasons… thanks for being mine ❤️”

“I love you so damn much and look forward to the rest of our lives sitting back and watching our grandchildren one day!!! Happy 15 years babe and here’s to many more!!!”

Tyler Baltierra also commemorated their 15 year anniversary

Meanwhile, Tyler shared a similar post with his followers, including several throwback pics of himself and Catelynn, along with one from their wedding day, and beautiful pic of himself and Catelynn with their daughters, Nova and Vaeda.

Tyler told his followers of his unofficial anniversary with Catelynn, “7/15/06…one of my most important life changing events happened to me on this day 15 years ago. It was the summer before 8th grade. Me & @catelynnmtv sat on the curb of a dead end street in the trailer park & officially started dating after months of flirting hardcore with each other.”

“We kissed, lit a cigarette to split like the little delinquents we were & the rest is history! If I only knew what a beautifully reckless love journey I was embarking on at that moment, I would’ve kissed her a little longer, held her a little tighter & soaked in every little detail as I could. Because I believe it was that moment which projected my life towards my souls destiny.”

“Which was meant to be spent with the most amazing woman that I’ll never truly deserve. Happy 15 Year Anniversary babe…I love you more everyday. Thank you for continuing to bring my life endless joy! 🥰❤️😍”

Tyler and Catelynn often showcase their love for each other

Tyler and Catelynn have paid tribute to each other on several occasions. Most recently, Tyler set up a beautiful “surprise date night dinner” for Catelynn in their yard.

Last month, Tyler, who recently showed off his new and improved physique, wrote a poem dedicated to Catelynn and proclaimed his love for his wife of nearly six years.

Catelynn and Tyler are expecting their fourth daughter later this year, who will became the newest baby from the Teen Mom OG cast.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.