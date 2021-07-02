Teen Mom OG: Tyler Baltierra surprises wife Catelynn with an amazing outdoor ‘surprise date night dinner’

Tyler Baltierra treated his pregnant wife Catelynn with a stunning outdoor dinner for a “surprise date night.” Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra put together the sweetest “surprise date night” dinner for his wife, Catelynn.

Tyler shared with his followers that he organized the amazing dinner for his wife on Thursday night.

He shared video footage of the setup, and it was stunning. Tyler panned his camera around a wooded area of their property where he prepared dinner for his and Catelynn’s date night.

Tyler’s dinner setup was stunning

Tyler spent nearly three hours stringing lights from the trees and creating a lighted walkway from the house to the dining area.

He placed Catelynn’s favorite flowers all around (Stargazer Lilies), and even set up a white table for two with a white tablecloth and white chairs, on a rug in the woods, complete with candles to add to the ambiance.

Tyler told his followers, “The surprise date night dinner I planned for my amazing wife turned out pretty good I think! Almost 3 hours of hanging lights & flowers (Stargazer Lillies are her favorite).”

He continued, “I also cooked her filet mignon on the grill with green beans & potatoes to top it off! Nothing will probably ever be enough to show her how much she truly means to me…but that’s okay, because I absolutely love trying anyway! #MyBabe.”

Catelynn was appreciative of Tyler’s efforts

Catelynn was sure to stop by and thank Tyler for his efforts and even videoed the setup to share on her TikTok account.

Catelynn Baltierra thanked her husband, Tyler, for her beautiful surprise dinner date. Pic credit: @tylerbaltierramtv/Instagram

Set to their wedding song, Thinking Out Loud by Ed Sheeran, Catelynn captioned her video, “My husband is seriously the best…since we couldn’t go away for a babymoon he surprised me with this and dinner [heart eye emoji] [hearts around face emoji] #imsolucky”

Tyler and Catelynn aren’t shy about sharing their love for each other

Tyler and Catelynn often express their love and gratitude for each other on social media.

Last month, Catelynn congratulated Tyler on his efforts when he shared a shirtless before-and-after pic of his 34-pound muscle gain and told him, “Congratulations baby!! I admire your hard work and dedication[.]”

Tyler, an avid writer, also shared a poem dedicated to Catelynn last month to celebrate 15 years together. He was sure to praise Catelynn in his caption and wrote, “15 years together & you still make me feel as if we were goofy kids! I love you so much babe.”

Catelynn is pregnant with her and Tyler’s fourth child, another daughter, due later this year. Catelynn and Tyler are already parents to daughter Carly, 12, whom they placed for adoption in 2009, as well as daughters Nova, 6, and Vaeda, 2.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus on MTV.