Teen Mom OG: Tyler Baltierra flexes for the camera, is enjoying ‘small victories’ amid his fitness goals

Tyler Baltierra has been focusing on fitness, and the Teen Mom OG star recently showed off his gains.

Tyler first shared his fitness journey with his fans last year, making a point to put on lean muscle and reduce his total body fat.

The 30-year-old reality TV star has been working hard behind the scenes and recently shared a selfie, showing off the fruits of his labor.

Taking to his Instagram Stories earlier this week, Tyler posed for a bicep-flexing selfie, proving that he’s been putting in the work.

In the pic, Tyler sported a gray, sleeveless tank, showing off his tattoos and muscle gains, paired with navy blue shorts as he stood in his and wife Catelynn’s foyer.

“This cut is coming along nicely!” Tyler captioned his pic. “I still have a LONG way to go with my fitness goals but I’m just trying to enjoy the journey & the small victories as much as I can cuz god knows I ain’t ever lookin back & I ain’t ever quittin, I’m addicted lol 😤👏🏻💪🏻🙌🏻”

Tyler Baltierra’s fitness journey

Just a few weeks ago, Tyler shared a video of himself on Instagram, bench-pressing 225 lbs., dead-lifting 390 lbs., and squatting 330 lbs.

“CUTTING SEASON IS HERE!” he captioned the video, explaining his goals. “For this recent lean mass gain, I had set certain goals for each of my main lifts. I’m pumped to say that I reached them all except 1 (only by 10lbs 🤬) but it’s all good, I’m still pretty proud of myself & I know I’ll get it next time!”

Tyler continued his caption, “Now it’s time to shred this fat percentage down to see what I’ve been working on! LET’S GO! #FitnessJourney 😤💪🏻😏”

Last summer, Tyler first debuted his improved physique in an Instagram post, showing the before-and-after results of his hard work. At the time, Tyler had worked hard to gain over 30 lbs. of lean muscle, nearing his goal to add as much muscle mass as possible while keeping his total body fat percentage low.

Tyler’s wife Catelynn Baltierra was sure to brag about her husband’s gains, telling his Instagram followers, “Yep! That’s mine!”

When he’s not in the gym, Tyler is helping Catelynn raise their three daughters, Nova, Vaeda, and Rya. The couple, who has been together for 15 years, placed their firstborn daughter Carly for adoption in 2009, kickstarting the beginning of their time with the Teen Mom franchise.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.