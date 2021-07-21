Teen Mom OG: Catelynn Baltierra gushes over husband Tyler’s body transformation in shirtless photo

Catelynn Baltierra gushed over her husband Tyler’s improved physique. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG veteran Catelynn Baltierra gushed over her husband Tyler Baltierra’s latest shirtless picture showing off his hard-earned gains.

Tyler has been documenting his fitness goals recently, showing off the work he’s been putting in behind the scenes when it comes to shedding fat and bulking up.

Last month, Tyler shared with his followers that he was in the process of shedding fat and gaining muscle over the last year.

Tyler shared before-and-after photos in June, showing off the fruits of his labor along his fitness journey.

Tyler Baltierra flexed to show off his fitness progress

On Tuesday, Tyler shared an update on his progress. He posted a picture to his Instagram page, showing his bare torso from behind as he flexed for the camera.

Tyler explained that he’s currently on a cutting phase in his fitness journey, and told his followers, “That V shape goal is starting to take form! I have some more fat-shredding to do before I go back to a lean bulk & I already can’t wait!”

Tyler added, “Because this whole cutting phase, while maintaining muscle mass, is harder than I anticipated & requires a lot more patience than I thought! I just keep telling myself though…“CONSISTENCY, INEVITABLY = RESULTS””

Catelynn gushed over Tyler’s new physique

Tyler’s wife, Catelynn, took notice of Tyler’s gains and couldn’t get over the improvement she saw in his physique.

“Yep! That’s mine 🤤🔥🔥😍😍😍” Catelynn commented on Tyler’s post.

Tyler and Catelynn recently celebrated 15 years together as a couple. Both Catelynn and Tyler shared separate posts on Instagram, praising each other for their longtime devotion to their relationship.

Catelynn and Tyler share three daughters — Carly, whom they placed for adoption in 2009, Nova, and Vaeda — and are expecting a fourth daughter later this year.

The Teen Mom OG couple keeps their relationship fun

Tyler showed off his romantic side earlier this month when he surprised Catelynn with a date night dinner under the stars in their own backyard. Tyler spent hours carefully decorating for the beautiful outdoor affair, complete with lights strung from trees, a homecooked meal, and Catelynn’s favorite flowers.

While the couple awaits their latest addition to the family, Catelynn has continued working as an eyebrow microblade technician. Catelynn often showcases her work on social media.

Tyler and Catelynn like to publicly declare their love for each other, as Tyler did last month when he shared a sweet picture of himself and Catelynn, along with a poem he wrote just for Catelynn, devoted to their long-lasting relationship.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.