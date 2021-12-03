Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood on new memoir: ‘I can’t even believe that I’ve lived this life’

Amber Portwood is still astonished at some of the things she lived through after she read her new book. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood is still shocked at some of the things that have happened in her life, as detailed in her new book.

Amber has been promoting her new memoir, So, You’re Crazy Too?, which is available in February 2022.

The book promises an inside account of Amber’s battles with mental health and has so many explicit details that it had to include a warning label.

Amber, who walked off the set of the Teen Mom OG reunion, spoke with Page Six about navigating mental illness while in the limelight on Teen Mom OG.

According to Amber, there was a lot more she could have included in the book, but it had to be condensed.

Teen Mom OG’s Amber Portwood ‘can’t believe’ the life she’s lived

“Honestly, this book had to be cut down,” Amber revealed.

As far as the explicit content is concerned, Amber is proud of her work. “We fought hard for this warning label.”

She added, “I’ve read this book now three times, and I can’t even believe that I’ve lived this life.”

Amber has certainly faced her fair share of challenges when it comes to becoming a teen mom and having her personal life thrust into the spotlight, all while battling mental and emotional demons.

The 31-year-old mom of two has served time in prison for both drugs and domestic violence, but she is most proud of the time she’s spent learning to live with five concurrent mental illnesses.

“The anxiety in me. The bipolar, the borderline, the PTSD, all these different things that come together, that’s my makeup — but it’s not exactly who I am,” Amber told the outlet.

Amber Portwood talks coping with mental illness, where she got the name for her book

“This is just what I go through and I work through,” she continued. “I’ve really learned to live happily with major mental illnesses.”

Amber then explained where she came up with the title for her book.

“This is the truth of what mental health is. This is mental illness and this is what people call ‘crazy.’ So, when I say, ‘So, You’re Crazy Too?’ — it’s not what we like to hear. And that’s why the book is called that.”

Amber said that she utilizes several different outlets – including meditation, therapy, and medication – to help her manage her illnesses and take part in self-care.

“I do everything that I need to, from drawing to writing poetry to reading to educating myself. I’m never going to stop [bettering myself],” Amber shared.

“I go to psychotherapy once a week,” Amber said. “I am not playing around here. I put in the work.”

Part two of the Teen Mom OG reunion airs on Tuesday, December 7 at 8/7c on MTV.