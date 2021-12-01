Amber Portwood walks off Teen Mom OG reunion set, accuses Gary Shirley of doing ‘everything for TV’

Amber Portwood walked off yet another Teen Mom OG reunion set after getting into an argument with Gary Shirley. Pic credit: MTV

Amber Portwood walked off the set of the Teen Mom OG reunion when she discovered her baby daddy Gary Shirley was keeping information from her regarding their daughter, Leah.

Amber and Gary sat down on the couch with Teen Mom OG reunion co-hosts Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa Diab for the Tuesday, Nov. 30 reunion special.

Amber Portwood sits with Gary Shirley for Teen Mom OG reunion

As always, the moms and dads take time to reflect on the season after watching some clips from their segments.

This season on Teen Mom OG, Amber Portwood continued to struggle in her estranged relationship with her 13-year-old daughter, Leah Shirley.

Now that Leah is old enough to form opinions about her mother Amber’s absence in her life, Gary thought it would be best if Leah attends therapy.

However, Amber wasn’t aware their daughter was seeking the help of a therapist and she was not happy that she found out about it while taping the reunion special.

Gary explained that he was putting Leah’s needs first and wanted to make sure she was being heard, so he enrolled her in therapy.

Gary revealed on stage, “[Leah] is speaking to somebody, a professional. You probably didn’t know this. Per Leah’s request, she didn’t want it to be talked about. I have permission to talk about it and make it known.”

“Part of Leah going is she didn’t want anybody knowing to start off. I supported that,” Gary continued. “They are working on different things that she can do to help the communication start between her and her mom.”

Amber was on board with Leah seeing a therapist, but she wasn’t okay with finding out about it on national TV.

Amber Portwood walks off set after Gary admits to putting Leah in therapy

“Here’s the thing – I’m the mother,” Amber told Gary. “I need to understand what Leah is going through so I believe the communication should be there for that. I also think that Leah is a child. She is not an adult. She doesn’t need to say anything, but you can tell me.”

In true Amber fashion, the Teen Mom OG star stood up, announced she was leaving the set, and walked off like she has done in the past, but not before accusing Gary of doing everything for attention in front of the cameras.

“You came out here with some bull crap,” Amber told Gary after his admission. “I just found out on camera, of course. Everything that you do is for television. Done!”

“Everything that he does is for television. I’m out. Bye!” Amber said before storming off.

Amber walked over to the producers and continued to bash Gary, telling them, “He can keep making his money off of me. This is ridiculous… I’m done.”

Teen Mom OG viewers will remember last season when Amber walked off set after calling Gary Shirley’s wife, Kristina Shirley, “absolutely horrible.”

It seems as though history is beginning to repeat itself when it comes to Amber Portwood’s appearances on the Teen Mom OG reunions.

Be sure to tune in next week for part two and find out if Amber returns to the couch or interacts with Kristina backstage.

Part two of the Teen Mom reunion special airs next Tuesday, December 7 at 8/7c on MTV.