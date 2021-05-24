Teen Mom OG: Farrah Abraham is one of nine women who caused mayor to resign

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham was involved in an investigation involving sexual assault and the resignation of a California mayor. Pic credit: MTV

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham continues to make headlines, and this time it involves serious allegations against a mayor in California, who has resigned after she accused him of sexual misconduct.

Dominic Foppoli, mayor of Windsor, California, has resigned from his position in office after an investigation revealed that Farrah, along with eight other women, accused the politician of sexual assault.

Foppoli, dubbed the “mayor of wine country,” denied any “non-consensual” acts with any of the nine women, including Farrah.

Initially, Foppoli refused to resign, until Farrah came forward and accused him of misconduct, seemingly changing his mind

The former mayor’s statement read, “It is with a heavy heart that I am resigning, effective today.”

“I have always and will always maintain that I did not engage in any non-consensual sexual acts with any woman. I recently learned that a woman in Palm Beach, Florida is accusing me of non-consensual acts while I was visiting there in March of this year.”

“She made her allegations after she learning of the April 8, 2021 San Francisco Chronicle story. I have no doubt she is making these allegations in an attempt to leverage the situation to her advantage,” he continued.

Foppoli was seemingly referring to Farrah, who filed charges in early April

On April 2 of this year, Farrah filed charges against Foppoli in Palm Beach, Florida. Farrah’s attorney, Spencer Kuvin, referred to the allegations as “very serious,” and maintains that his client has proof of her claims in the form of audio, photographic, and video evidence.

Farrah turned over her evidence to the Palm Beach police along with her filing. Her attorney told TMZ, “We are glad that former Mayor is starting to feel some of the repercussions of his actions.”

Farrah’s attorney is ‘hopeful’ Foppoli will be fully prosecuted for his offenses

“We are hopeful that the police finish their investigation and turn this matter over to the State Attorneys office so that Mr. Foppoli can be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

“Victims of sexual assault have been silent too long, and we should applaud the women who are brave enough to stand up and demand justice.”

The alleged incidents took place between 2002 and 2019, including claims of forced oral sex and rape, according to The San Francisco Chronicle.

The Palm Beach Police, along with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s office are investigating the claims.

Farrah was fired from the Teen Mom franchise in 2017 after it was revealed that she was working in the adult entertainment field.

