Farrah Abraham opens up about mental health, struggles with depression after the death of Derek Underwood

Farrah Abraham opens up about her mental health and the difficulty she had after the death of Derek Underwood Pic credit: MTV

Farrah Abraham first made her appearance on 16 and pregnant in 2009.

Fans watched as she raised her daughter Sophia while she dealt with the death of Derek Underwood, Sophia’s father.

Farrah and Derek dated in high school until he passed away in a tragic car crash at just 18 years old. Derek passed away before Sophia was born and Farrah struggled emotionally with the loss.

During several episodes of 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom OG, Farrah brought Sophia to visit her father’s grave and made it a point to celebrate his birthday each year and share pictures of him with Sophia so that she would know who her father was.

This past December, Farrah shared a TikTok tribute to honor Derek and the fact that it had been 12 years since his passing.

According to The Sun, Farrah has started to open up about her loss and the grief and depression she’s felt as a result.

Farrah talks about depression and her mental health

Farrah has dealt with a great deal of sadness and depression since Derek’s passing.

In an Instagram video, she said, “I just wanted to say, over the years, I’ve shared so much of my life when I have been deeply depressed, suicidal, probably mentally ill because of it. And there’s so much that I’ve learned about myself through my teens to my 20’s.”

She added, “I just share every year online, like this past year, it’s been 12 years, going on 13, how loss feels. It’s not pretty, it’s not like you’re gonna get over it. It’s none of those things.”

She talked about how millions of people deal with suicidal thoughts and it’s something people need support for. She mentioned how therapists and doctors have helped her deal with the grief and that she has learned that “emotions are healthy”.

In addition to getting help for herself, Farrah revealed that she has searched for someone for Sophia to talk to. She thought it was important to focus on her daughter’s mental health for her overall well-being.

Farrah ended the video by pushing her followers to seek help and support if they were going through a difficult time.

Farrah’s troubled past

While Farrah has opened up about her mental health issues, she’s had a troubled past and has made some questionable decisions.

In 2013 she was arrested for an alleged DUI. She eventually struck a deal and plead guilty to the charge in order to avoid jail time.

She was arrested again in 2018 and was placed on probation after an alleged altercation between Farrah and a hotel security officer.

In addition to her arrests, Farrah has often been criticized by fans for the way she’s lived her life and the way she’s raised her daughter, Sophia.

Farrah was allegedly asked to leave the Teen Mom franchise after her participation in the adult film industry. Several fans questioned her morality and felt she should never return to Teen Mom OG and be a role model for young girls after partaking in something like that.

Farrah has been bashed by fans for allowing Sophia to have an Instagram account at the age of 6 and felt that Sophia has often been subjected to Farrah’s half naked photo shoots. Several followers felt Farrrah should censor more of what her daughter had access to and what experiences she had at such a young age.

Despite the mistakes she has made in the past, and the grief she has been living with for years, it looks like Farrah has finally decided to seek professional help to deal with her issues. She also seems to be prioritizing the mental health of her daughter and of herself.

While she may no longer be a part of Teen Mom OG, fans can continue to follow Farrah on social media to stay up to date on her life.

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.