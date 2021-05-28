Teen Mom OG: Did Amber Portwood low-key shade her ex Andrew Glennon over weather?

Was Amber low-key throwing shade at her ex Andrew Glennon after a post about seeing her kids on a rainy day? Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG fans think Amber Portwood might have been throwing some low-key shade at her ex, Andrew Glennon with a message about seeing her kids on a rainy day.

Amber shared a post on Snapchat including a selfie where she wore a headband and a gray top with the message, “Ready for a rainy day with my little ones 💕😌”

A Teen Mom fan page thought Amber was throwing shade at Andrew with a comment about rainy weather

One Teen Mom fan page, Teen Mom Chatter, shared a screenshot of Amber’s Snapchat and captioned it, “#AmberPortwood post to let everyone know that she is going to see her little ones in the rain…”

They continued, “seems like low key shade since #AndrewGlennon has accused Amber of breaking visitation several times due to the weather #TeenMom #TeenMomOG,”

Amber shared the same selfie on Instagram on Wednesday, with the caption that read, “Ready for a rainy day with my little ones 🥰 #mom #icantwait,”

Amber and Andrew share son James, 3. Andrew was awarded primary physical custody after she allegedly attacked him with a machete while he held James.

Amber was awarded three unsupervised visits per week with her son.

The MTV star and her ex went to court over custody again this past winter after Amber claimed that Andrew went against their custody agreement, barring Amber from seeing her son during Christmas.

Amber filed paperwork in court claiming that Andrew violated their custody agreement, that Andrew did not complete the necessary intake forms, and didn’t pay the retainer for the Parenting Time Coordinator, requesting that Glennon be “held in contempt of court.”

A judge sided with Amber and Andrew was found in contempt of court and was ordered to pay $250 per violation, for a total of $500 in fines.

After winning in court, was Amber throwing shade at Andrew with her reference to bad weather?

Earlier this year, Andrew fought back against Amber and filed a series of claims in opposition of hers, providing calendars from October, November, and December 2020.

In the October calendar, it was noted that Amber asked to postpone her visit with son James three times due to “poor weather” lining up with the fans who thought Amber was referencing bad weather as a shot against Andrew.

Amber shares her other child, her daughter Leah, with her ex Gary Shirley. As with James, Amber does not have custody of Leah, and is only allowed visits per their custody agreement.

Amber isn’t the only one throwing shade

Gary Shirley, Amber’s other baby daddy, put her on blast earlier this month in a birthday post aimed at his wife, Kristina Shirley.

A few weeks prior, Gary seemingly threw shade at Amber in a Mother’s Day post when he referenced moms doing more than just giving birth to their children.

Hopefully, for the sake of the kids, Amber’s visits with James and Leah are drama-free for a change.

