Amber Portwood’s ex Andrew Glennon ordered to pay $500 fine for ‘blocking time’ with son James

Teen Mom OG veteran Amber Portwood claimed her ex, Andrew Glennon, “blocked time” with their son, James, and he was ordered to pay a $500 fine.

Amber made claims in December 2020 and January 2021 that Andrew refused to let her see their son, who just turned three years old.

The MTV personality filed paperwork in court claiming that Andrew violated their custody agreement, that Andrew did not complete the necessary intake forms, and didn’t pay the retainer for the Parenting Time Coordinator, requesting that Glennon be “held in contempt of court.”

Being held in contempt of court can often result in jail time or fines, for neglecting to follow court-ordered agreements.

Judge finds Andrew to be in contempt of court

A judge in Indiana took Amber’s side when it came to her claims, and Andrew was indeed found in contempt of court for her filings in both December 2020 and January 2021. Glennon has been ordered to pay $250 per violation.

Court documents read, “[Andrew] has knowingly and willfully disregarded the Court’s Orders of November 19, 2019. Petitioner is in Contempt for his failure to comply with this Court’s Orders of November 19, 2019.”

Glennon has 30 days from the time of the court order to pay $500 towards Amber’s attorney fees.

Their relationship has been a rocky one. Although the romance was short-lived, it resulted in Andrew being awarded primary physical custody after Amber was arrested on allegations of domestic violence in 2019.

The charges against Amber claimed that she attacked Andrew with a machete while he held their son, James, resulting in an order for Amber to stay away from her ex and their son.

Though Andrew was granted primary physical custody of James, the ex-couple shares joint legal custody of their son, allowing Amber three unsupervised visits with James each week.

Amber’s December 2020 filing claimed that Andrew violated their custody agreement when he refused to let Amber see James during the week of Christmas. At the time, she requested a restraining order to stop Andrew from interfering with her time spent with James.

Andrew fought back against Amber’s claims in a bitter custody battle

Andrew fought back against Amber’s claims, saying that she canceled and postponed visits due to reasons such as “poor weather,” feeling ill, and her dog being sick.

Teen Mom OG fans first met Amber Portwood’s baby daddy, Andrew Glennon, in 2017. The former couple dated for about a year before welcoming their son, James, in 2018.

Amber recently shared that she was excited to give James his gifts for his third birthday, but many fans commented that she needed to give him her time, not presents.

The 30-year-old mom of two stirred controversy most recently when she walked off the set of the Teen Mom OG reunion, after telling her other baby daddy, Gary Shirley, that his wife, Kristina, was “absolutely horrible.”

It looks like things have settled down for Amber, at least for now, and hopefully, she can work towards a better relationship with both her kids and her exes.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus on MTV.