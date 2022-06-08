Teen Mom OG: Amber Portwood claims Andrew Glennon refuses to work and she pays his bills

According to Amber, her ex Andrew isn’t willing to work and is relying on her financially. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/s_bukley

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood claimed that her ex and baby daddy Andrew Glennon is mooching off her while he remains “voluntarily unemployed.”

Amber and Andrew have been embroiled in an ugly custody battle over their son 4-year-old son James. They dated from 2017 until 2019, when Amber was arrested for domestic battery.

Andrew claimed that Amber used a machete to try and chop down a door while he and James hid in a locked room for safety during an argument that turned physical. Amber denied using a machete in her new book and says she simply threatened Andrew with a flip flop.

Regardless of the details of that fateful evening, Andrew and James have been living in the Indiana home they once shared with Amber. The 31-year-old mom to Leah and James is financially responsible for all costs incurred at the home, including the mortgage, HOA fees, and utilities. Amber has been living in Airbnbs and rental properties since her arrest and split from Andrew in 2019.

Amber claimed in court documents that Andrew is choosing not to work and isn’t providing for James while she shells out thousands of dollars per month.

“In allowing father to reside in her home, she has incurred living expenses from July of 2019 through the present in excess of $80,000,” Amber claimed in court records filed and obtained by The Sun. In addition, Amber claimed that she had to pay $3,600 in disconnection fees to reconnect the utilities in the home.

Andrew has been “voluntarily unemployed” as Amber says, since 2019, when he cut ties with Viacom when he no longer filmed for Teen Mom OG.

Is Andrew taking advantage of Amber?

Because she’s been covering the brunt of James’ expenses as his main financial provider, Amber feels she should be able to claim him on her taxes, citing having “provided the majority of the financial support for the parties’ child.”

The filing comes on the heels of Andrew admittedly draining nearly $40,000 from his and Amber’s joint bank account, this after offering $10,000 meet-and-greets with fans who wanted to meet James.

Amid all of the turmoil between Amber and Andrew, Teen Mom OG fans have spoken out and feel that Andrew is taking advantage of his ex.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere later this year.