Teen Mom fans think Barbara Evans is smitten with Dr. Drew

Teen Mom 2 fans think Barbara Evans had a crush on Dr. Drew. Pic credit: MTV

Barbara Evans, the mother of former Teen Mom 2 star, Jenelle Evans, has been one of the most talked-about cast members amongst fans due to her entertaining antics and the things she’s said to Jenelle in past years.

Barbara has played a big role in Jenelle’s storyline ever since she took over custody of Jenelle’s oldest son, Jace, when he was still a baby.

Jace, who is now 11-years-old, has remained in Barbara’s custody for his entire life, and during that time, Jenelle and Barbara’s relationship has had its fair share of ups and downs.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Their arguments with one another, which have tended to get volatile at times, have often required the help of MTV’s resident doctor, Dr. Drew Pinsky.

Dr. Drew has spent a lot of time sitting with Jenelle and her mother during various reunion episodes and has attempted to help them navigate their strained relationship.

Teen Mom 2 fans have started to think that Barbara appears to have the hots for Dr. Drew after all this time, as fans are now claiming she seems “smitten” with him.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Teen Mom 2 fans claim Barbara Evans is ‘smitten’ with Dr. Drew

A Teen Mom fan page shared a few photos of Barbara posing with Dr. Drew during one of the reunion episodes.

In one of the pictures, Barbara is looking lovingly toward Dr. Drew.

The fan page captioned the photo, “Does anybody else think ole’ [Barbara Evans] was a little smitten with [Dr. Drew] back in the day?”

Fans were quick to chime in and give their opinion on the matter.

One fan said they recalled when Barbara might have admitted to having a crush on Dr. Drew. She definitely recalled her flirting with him but thought the way she looked at him was cute regardless.

A fan thinks Barbara had a crush on Dr. Drew. Pic credit: @aap_0816/Instagram

Another fan agreed and said they always got the “vibe” that Barbara had a thing for Dr. Drew.

A fan has always thought Barbara had a crush on Dr. Drew, Pic credit: @jennyjustice88/Instagram

One fan joked that maybe it was the other way around and thought it was possible that Dr. Drew had a crush on Barbara instead.

A fan joked that maybe Dr. Drew had a crush on Barbara. Pic credit: @bnrhyno/Instagram

Barbara and Jenelle are not currently speaking

As it stands currently, Barbara and Jenelle could probably benefit from a little help from Dr. Drew as they are not on speaking terms at the moment.

Jenelle “misspoke” a few months ago and told fans that she was gaining custody of Jace. Barbara later set the record straight and said that he was spending time at Jenelle’s house during the pandemic for a change of scenery.

Jenelle became frustrated with her mom for contradicting her to the media, and she hasn’t spoken to her mom or seen her, except when she drops Jace off for visits.

It’s unclear whether Barbara and Jenelle will be able to mend their relationship in the future.

Despite Barbara and Jenelle not being on speaking terms, Teen Mom 2 fans continue to talk about Barbara and seem to be convinced that she had the hots for Dr. Drew.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.