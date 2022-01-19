Teen Mom Family Reunion fans bash Ashley Jones for comments about Jade Cline being on drugs like her mom

Teen Mom Family Reunion fans weren’t happy with Ashley Jones’ comments about Jade Cline and her mom being on drugs. Pic credit: Ashley Siren/YouTube and MTV

Teen Mom Family Reunion viewers weren’t happy about Ashley Jones’ comments about Jade Cline being on drugs like her mom.

During the second episode of TMFR, Ashley Jones and Jade Cline were forced to face their issues head-on.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jade came for Ashley during the first episode of TMFR for past comments she made about her body and her family members.

Things got heated and nearly turned physical before security stepped in, earning Jade the title of a “mean girl” for her role in the scene, which she blamed on editing and drinking alcohol.

Ashley Jones accuses Jade Cline of being ‘on the same drugs as her mother’ on TMFR

On Tuesday night’s episode of TMFR, Jade and Ashley seemingly squashed their beef after participating in a kayak exercise that forced them to work together as teammates.

However, the morning after their calm night that ended with the former enemies hugging it out, Ashley made a comment to her husband, Bar Smith, that riled some TMFR viewers.

“She’s on the same drugs as her mother. That’s the only guess I’ve got,” Ashley said of Jade.

Jade’s mom Christy has a history of drug abuse that has been portrayed on Teen Mom 2.

Teen Mom Family Reunion viewers bash Ashley Jones for comments about Jade Cline being on drugs like her mother

After the episode, TMFR viewers took to Twitter, where they called out Ashley for making such a comment about Jade.

“That drug comment from Ashley was not okay….. especially when Jade’s over here sharing her struggle with all the issues they have caused to multiple people she loves,” wrote one disgruntled TMFR viewer on Twitter.

Jade’s on-and-off boyfriend Sean Austin has also struggled with drug addiction. However, Sean recently completed an “intensive” rehab stint and has worked hard to get himself sober again.

The fan’s comment continued, “You can’t throw low blows like that and not expect people to pop off when you see them.”

Another TMFR viewer felt that Ashley’s apologies meant nothing after what she said. They wrote, “Ashley says Jade must be on the same drugs as her mom.. that’s the kind of stuff you can’t apologize for.”

Another TMFR fan felt that Ashley was in the wrong for making fun of someone who is suffering from addiction.

“I love Ashley but we don’t make fun of or poke fun at people with drug addiction,” the TMFR viewer commented. “I know she was still p****d from the night before but that part wasn’t cool.”

Despite the turmoil that TMFR viewers have seen already – only two episodes into the season – Jade claims that she and Ashley have since made up and told her fans that everyone is in a “great place.”

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.