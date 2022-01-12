Teen Mom: Family Reunion: Jade Cline responds to being called a mean girl after argument with Ashley Jones

Jade Cline responded to critics who said she acted like a mean girl during the opening episode of Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline came under fire after the premiere of Teen Mom: Family Reunion and addressed being called a “mean girl” by her critics.

The first episode of TMFR lived up to all of the hype that Teen Mom fans have been looking forward to for months and brought the drama, as promised.

On the very first night at their San Diego hotel and resort, the moms and dads met up for a mixer arranged by Teen Mom OG stars Maci Bookout and Cheyenne Floyd.

The mixer was going well until the group’s life coach, Dr. Bryant, had the moms participate in a scream therapy session, revealing their innermost frustrations and beefs with their castmates.

Jade Cline and Ashley Jones get in heated argument in first episode of Teen Mom: Family Reunion

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus voiced her frustration with castmate Ashley Jones’ “fakeness,” which turned into a screaming match when Briana’s BFF Jade Cline got involved.

Jade intervened, bringing up an old beef she had with Ashley, accusing her of “bullying” her by insulting her family, her physique, and her twerking skills.

Although Ashley stayed calm and apologized, Jade kept pressing the subject and security had to step in to keep things from turning physical. Briana admitted that she felt bad for bringing up the topic, but not before TMFR fans labeled Jade and Briana as “mean girls.”

Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

Jade took to her Instagram Stories after the premiere of TMFR and replied to comments and questions from her fans about the episode.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Jade Cline responds to critics calling her and Briana DeJesus mean girls

One comment from one of Jade’s followers read, “you guys went in there as mean girls instead of listening to what ashley had to say.”

Jade responded and explained that the moms were asked to participate in the scream therapy session late in the evening, after everyone had already been drinking for hours.

“That’s definitely not the case. Editing makes everything look slightly different lol we were all there for hours and we were doing fine until the verrry end once we were all drinking and tired, they decided to have [sic] us do the exercise.”

Jade isn’t the only Teen Mom star to mention that MTV encouraged the cast to drink alcohol and fight – Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans claimed that the spinoff was a “complete set up by MTV” and said they told the cast there would be lots of alcohol involved, encouraging the moms to argue.

Briana DeJesus’ mom, Roxanne, also claimed that MTV set up the girls, encouraging them to drink and argue for drama and ratings.

“I definitely wish it would have went different but we can’t change the past. Just live, learn, and move forward. We are growing and learning during this trip & I think we all had a lot going on in our personal lives too,” Jade continued.

The 24-year-old salon owner concluded, “Wrong place wrong time for us to put it all on the table. Me and Ashley have a whole [discussion] about this night and it goes super well. Can’t wait for y’all to watch the rest of the season.”

Despite how everything went down during the first episode, Jade claims she and Ashley are on good terms and said that everyone is in a “great place.”

Teen Mom: Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.