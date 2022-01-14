Teen Mom Family Reunion cast opens up about working with Farrah Abraham again

The TMFR cast spoke about working with Farrah Abraham on the spinoff. Pic credit: MTV

The cast of Teen Mom Family Reunion talked about working with one cast member whose appearance on the spinoff show hasn’t yet been aired — Farrah Abraham.

Teen Mom Family Reunion premiered this week and as promised, it brought the drama. Viewers saw a fight break out between Jade Cline and Ashley Jones on the very first night the moms stayed at their resort.

Farrah Abraham to appear on Teen Mom Family Reunion this season

One former cast member from the Teen Mom franchise who has promised major drama this season is Farrah Abraham. Although Farrah wasn’t featured yet on TMFR, her arrival left quite an impact on the rest of the cast.

When Farrah was a part of the Teen Mom franchise before leaving to pursue her career in adult entertainment, she was castmates alongside Amber Portwood, Catelynn Baltierra, and Maci Bookout.

Meeting up again with some of her former castmates was an interesting experience for the other moms, who recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight about it.

Teen Mom Family Reunion cast talks working with Farrah Abraham

Amber Portwood voiced her thoughts on Farrah joining TMFR.

“When she came in, it was just kind of like, she came next to me and I’m just kinda like, ‘Why?’ Um, and then, you know, I really had to kind of think, you know…” Amber said. “Everybody had the right to be there and Farrah had the right to be there because she was a part of the original OGs, no matter what.”

Amber continued, “No matter what happened that night, even though you guys are gonna love watching it probably, I saw a side of Cheyenne that I hadn’t seen before but she also was very composed. You know, I think you guys will be like really, really surprised with how we kind of dealt with a lot of the drama that they threw at us.”

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, there was a fight that broke out between Farrah and Cheyenne that reportedly got heated.

Maci chimed in about Farrah, “She wasn’t the only shocking addition. A lot of things arrived and we were never expecting them when they did.”

As far as their relationships with Farrah and if they’d be open to working with her in the future, Amber offered up her opinion and mocked one of Farrah’s latest business ventures, selling her poop in a jar.

“If she doesn’t try to sell feces over online. That was little much for me,” Amber confessed.

Although none of the other moms offered to respond to whether they’d be willing to work with Farrah again in the future, Leah Messer could be seen shaking her head “no” in the video.

Farrah hasn’t earned herself much respect among her current or former castmates, but she doesn’t seem to be bothered by it.

The 30-year-old adult film star, does, however, bring the drama with her wherever she goes. Although Farrah isn’t exactly everyone’s favorite mom from the Teen Mom franchise, viewers can count on her to entertain them.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.