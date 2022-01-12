Teen Mom: Family Reunion: Jade Cline addresses fight with Ashley Jones, says they’re all in a ‘great place’

Jade Cline and Ashley Jones got into a fight on the first night during their Family Reunion mixer. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline answered her fans’ questions about the fight between herself and Ashley Jones and cleared up why they had beef with each other.

As promised, Teen Mom: Family Reunion’s first episode brought the drama and came in with a bang, giving viewers what they’ve been missing from the Teen Mom franchise.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, several fights allegedly broke out during filming for Teen Mom: Family Reunion and the first episode proved it.

Teen Mom 2 castmates Jade Cline, Ashley Jones get into heated fight on first night during Teen Mom: Family Reunion

Teen Mom 2 castmates Jade Cline and Ashley Jones had some beef when Briana DeJesus opened a can of worms during a scream therapy session aimed at getting things off their chests, particularly any beef with their castmates.

When Briana brought up the fact that she hates “fakeness” and called out Ashley Jones for being the one at fault, Briana’s castmate and BFF Jade Cline stepped in.

Jade turned the conversation to herself and Ashley, calling her out for “bullying” her with online comments about her family, her body, and her twerking skills (or lack thereof).

Although Ashley told the cast and the cameras that she wasn’t at the Family Reunion to fight with anyone, she couldn’t completely hold herself back when Jade kept pressing the issue.

Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

Security had to step in and hold Jade and Ashley from each other so things wouldn’t turn physical, and although no one got injured, plenty of words were said that reopened old wounds, despite an apology from Ashley, which Jade and Briana felt was “fake.”

Jade Cline addresses ‘beef’ with Ashley Jones, ‘I’m in such a great place’

After the episode, Jade took to her Instagram Stories to answer “Questions or Comments on TMFR” from her followers.

One of Jade’s fans asked her, “Ashley said sorry, so why the beef?”

Jade explained to her fans, “There was a lot that had happened previously that was built up. We hadn’t seen each other in person in years and there was a lot that had to be said for us to all move forward.”

“It came out messy but at least it came out and we can all move forward,” Jade added. “We are all human and have messy moments lol I had valid feelings that I wanted off my chest. I couldn’t move forward if I feel like I had things on my mind.”

Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

“You guys will see in more episodes how everything plays out. But in my opinion doing the therapy after a long day and a mixer wasn’t the best idea mtv lol worked on my [sic] a lot during this and after and I’m in such a great place. Filming this was a blessing.”

As far as Jade’s current relationship with Ashley, a fan asked, “Are you and Ashley good now?”

Jade didn’t answer yes or no, but said, “We all were in a great place at the end of this vacation.”

Since filming for the Family Reunion, it looks like Jade and Ashley really did squash their beef, as Ashley told her fans in November 2021 of her feud with Jade, “I’m cool or copacetic with every single girl on the [Teen Mom] series.”

Jade and Ashley were spotted partying together and having a good time in September 2021, seemingly putting an end to the rumors they’re still involved in a feud.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.