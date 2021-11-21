Teen Mom 2’s Ashley Jones clears the air on feud with Jade Cline

Ashley Jones says she doesn’t have any qualms with any of the other moms from Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Ashley Jones set the record straight when it comes to her alleged feud with Jade Cline.

As Monsters & Critics reported, MTV recruited cast members from Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2, and Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant to stay in a retreat-style house and film their interactions.

Multiple fights reported during filming of Teen Mom spinoff

As expected, the cast members had several altercations, which some claimed stemmed from MTV providing alcohol and encouraging the moms to argue.

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans was one who claimed that MTV promoted fighting during the filming of the Teen Mom spinoff.

And Farrah Abraham’s mom, Debra Danielsen, claimed that her daughter was only asked to join the cast to “bring the drama.”

One of the reported fights that went down in the retreat house involved Teen Mom 2’s Ashley Jones and her castmate, Jade Cline.

Roxanne DeJesus, mother of Briana DeJesus from Teen Mom 2, claimed that Briana and her sister Brittany, along with Jade Cline, got into an altercation with Ashley Jones.

Roxanne blamed MTV for the incident because they provided alcohol and felt it was unfair that Ashley wasn’t asked to leave to house, like Briana, Brittany, and Jade were.

However, Ashley denied attacking anybody in the scuffle and said she was “ganged up on” and claimed there’s video evidence to prove it.

Teen Mom 2’s Ashley Jones says she gets along with all cast members

Now, Ashley has cleared the air about having beef with her castmates.

Ashley took to Instagram Stories to host a Q&A over the weekend and answered some fan questions about Teen Mom 2.

One question from one of Ashley’s followers asked, “Are you and jade cool now?”

“I’m cool or copacetic with every single girl on the [Teen Mom] series,” Ashley revealed to her fans.

Ashley and Jade previously had beef with each other after their appearance on the same stage during the 2019 Teen Mom 2 reunion.

Ashley went off on Jade, who she claimed accused her of lying about being on Teen Mom 2. At the time, Ashley was still on the cast of Young + Pregnant, while Jade had been promoted to Teen Mom 2 from the same cast.

It looks as though Ashley was telling the truth about being on good terms with her castmates, specifically Jade.

In September, Ashley shared a video to her Instagram Stories that showed her partying with Jade Cline, seemingly proving they were able to put aside their differences once and for all.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.