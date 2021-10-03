Jenelle Evans says MTV ‘set up’ Teen Mom spinoff show, provided alcohol and encouraged the cast to argue

Jenelle Evans claimed that MTV “set up” the cast of the Teen Mom spinoff show so arguments would take place in the retreat house. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans claimed that MTV “set up” the cast of the new Teen Mom spinoff so there would be plenty of fights.

In August, Monsters & Critics reported that the Teen Mom spinoff is on the horizon, combining cast members from Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2, and Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant in a retreat-style home.

As reported last month, Jenelle told her fans that she was asked to be a part of the spinoff show, but was ghosted by MTV after a month of back and forth between producers.

Jenelle Evans says Teen Mom spinoff was a ‘complete set up’ by MTV

Now, according to Jenelle, cast members who were chosen for the Teen Mom spinoff were part of a “complete set up” by MTV’s producers.

Jenelle took to her YouTube page to share a video with her followers and during one segment, began talking about the Teen Mom spinoff.

The 29-year-old former reality TV star told her fans that when MTV asked her to be a part of the spinoff show, she asked them what it would entail.

“Well, there’s gonna be lots of alcohol involved and you guys get to do water activities and it’s just supposed to be a fun time,” Jenelle claimed MTV told her.

Jenelle said she asked the producers if Farrah Abraham would be going and claimed MTV told her, “Well, there will be some surprise guests, but we can’t give too much away.”

Jenelle ranted for a bit during her video, telling her side of the story of how she went back and forth with MTV before ultimately getting ghosted.

Jenelle is ‘glad’ she isn’t involved in Teen Mom spinoff

“It’s just sad to watch. I’m glad I’m not involved. I’m glad they made the decision for me,” Jenelle told her YouTube fans.

“What’s the whole point in this trip? You literally invited everyone there to argue,” Jenelle added.

Jenelle continued, “It wouldn’t have been good for me. And if anything were to go down, I would have flipped out because they know not to f**k with me.”

When all was said and done, Jenelle believed that she wasn’t asked to join the cast of the Teen Mom spinoff because she wanted her husband David Eason to come along as her support and “protector.”

Jenelle told her followers that she requested that David be allowed to fly with her to California to film, but stay in a separate location at least 30-45 minutes away from the Teen Mom spinoff retreat house.

Jenelle was fired from MTV after the network discovered that David shot and killed their family dog, Nugget.

Jenelle’s story seems to align with Roxanne DeJesus’s accusations against MTV last month.

As Monsters & Critics reported in September, Briana and Brittany DeJesus’s mom, Roxanne DeJesus, went on Instagram to complain about the filming conditions and, like Jenelle, placed blame on MTV for providing alcohol to the cast members, seemingly trying to instigate fights.

And fight, they have — things got heated between Teen Mom 2 stars Briana and Brittany DeJesus, along with Jade Cline, who reportedly got into a verbal altercation with Ashley Jones.

Roxanne claimed that Briana and Brittany were booted from the location because of the fight, but Ashley Jones later claimed that she was “ganged up on” and denies attacking anyone.

Teen Mom fans also discovered that the cast members from the spinoff went off when they were surprised by Farrah Abraham’s arrival in the house.

New details seem to be emerging weekly about the Teen Mom spinoff, so stay tuned.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.