Teen Mom Family Reunion: Ashley Jones says she ‘tried to kick’ Farrah Abraham in the face

Ashley Jones told her fans she “tried to kick” Farrah Abraham “in the face” during their time together on Teen Mom Family Reunion. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom Family Reunion star Ashley Jones admitted to her fans that she “tried to kick” Farrah Abraham in the face during their time together on the spinoff show.

Farrah Abraham hasn’t yet appeared on a single episode of Teen Mom Family Reunion, and she’s already causing drama.

It looks like that will change this week when Farrah is slated to make her debut on TMFR alongside the moms and dads from across the Teen Mom franchise.

Farrah has hyped up TMFR, telling viewers to expect plenty of drama, in addition to what they’ve already seen play out between Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, and Ashley Jones.

Ashley was involved in a heated altercation that nearly turned physical when Briana accused her of being “fake,” prompting Jade to jump in and attack Ashley for past derogatory comments.

The threesome has since (seemingly) squashed their beef. However, Ashley recently teased even more drama stemming from beef with another TMFR cast member, none other than adult entertainment star, Farrah Abraham.

Ashley Jones teases drama with Farrah Abraham on Teen Mom Family Reunion

On Twitter, Ashley told her followers, “I can’t wait till y’all see Farrah tell me about how I should keep my legs closed 😂😂😂.”

One of Ashley’s followers found the irony in Farrah’s comments to Ashley and responded to her tweet, “The one with TWO pornos out?! No way 😂.”

Ashley wrote back to the fan, continuing to mock Farrah, and added her own diss, telling them, “No, the one that s**t in a cup on camera for money …. I think you got them confused 😂😂.”

Ashley was referring to Farrah’s shocking business venture that she announced earlier this month: selling her poop in a jar.

Another comment to Ashley read, “Whew chile… I know u ripped her a new one 🤣😭😭.”

Ashley Jones says she ‘tried’ to kick Farrah Abraham in the face

That’s when Ashley admitted to attempting to inflict physical harm on Farrah, claiming that producers didn’t use the footage on TMFR.

“Actually I tried to kick her in the face but …. MTV edited that out 😂😂😂😂😂.”

Ashley didn’t state whether she was serious or joking, but given the circumstances, it wouldn’t have been surprising.

Farrah causes drama wherever she goes (just like she promised viewers) and her highly anticipated arrival at the resort for TMFR was no exception. Reports of Farrah fighting with other cast members have already been released.

Farrah claimed that she was “sneak attacked” by cast members during filming when things turned physical. Previews have also shown clips of Farrah getting into it with Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd.

Be sure to tune in this week for the latest episode of TMFR and see what really went down when Farrah surprised the cast with her presence.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.