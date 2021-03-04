Teen Mom: Cheyenne Floyd asks fans for baby product recommendations, says she’s soaking up her last 13 weeks

Cheyenne Floyd of Teen Mom OG. Pic credit: MTV

Cheyenne Floyd of Teen Mom OG posted on Instagram on Wednesday asking for baby product recommendations and included two pics of her amazing pregnant body.

Her caption said, “Checking in with all my moms.. I am heading into my third trimester and looking forward to nesting & decorating Ace’s nursery. I feel a little out of touch with baby products and to be honest simply overwhelmed by all the new things out. What are some of your must have products or brands? I am going to enjoy these last 13 weeks and soak up all the love from Ryder that I can get 🖤🥰”

Fans were quick to give their recommendations and comment on the star’s renewed relationship with boyfriend, Zach Davis. Cheyenne said she only has 13 weeks left in her pregnancy, meaning baby boy Ace is scheduled to arrive around the beginning of June.

Baby Ace will join big sister, Ryder

Cheyenne is already mom to adorable three-year-old daughter, Ryder, whom she shares with Cory Wharton, of MTV The Challenge fame. Before joining the Teen Mom franchise as a replacement for Farrah Abraham, Cheyenne starred in Are You the One in 2015.

She later competed in The Challenge: Rivals III, where she met Ryder’s father, Cory. The two had hooked up only once, according to Cheyenne and when she got pregnant, she was initially unsure who the father was. Cheyenne felt the need to spell out her situation and made a video explaining the entire ordeal.

Cheyenne had a DNA test done and it wasn’t until Ryder was six months old that Cheyenne discovered for certain that Cory was the father. Ryder was born with a rare genetic disease called VLCAD.

According to the National Institutes of Health: it is “a condition in which the body is unable to properly breakdown certain fats (called very long-chain fatty acids) into energy, particularly during periods without food (fasting). Signs and symptoms can occur during infancy, childhood or adulthood depending on the form of the condition and may include low blood sugar (hypoglycemia), lack of energy, and muscle weakness.”

Cheyenne created a campaign called Rage Regardless Ry, which aims to raise money to help families affected by metabolic disorders.

Cheyenne and boyfriend Zach are excited to start a family together

Cheyenne is currently still dating longtime boyfriend, Zach, who has appeared on Teen Mom OG several times. They have known each other since childhood and had dated and broken up, but have since reconciled and are excited to start a family together.

Fans of the Teen Mom franchise are excited to see Cheyenne and Zach’s new baby boy later this summer.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.