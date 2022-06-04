Teen Mom 2 viewers call for MTV to fire Briana DeJesus after she mocks Kail Lowry’s mental health

The real drama between Briana and Kail isn’t on TV. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 might be off the air. Still, the real drama is on social media, as viewers know, especially regarding the seemingly never-ending feud between former co-stars Briana DeJesus and Kail Lowry.

Kail and Briana have been at each other’s throats since 2017, when Briana dated Javi Marroquin after he and Kail divorced. Last summer, things came to a head when Kail filed a defamation lawsuit against Briana, which was recently dismissed by a judge.

Because of the laws in Florida, Kail was ordered to pay over $120,000 to Briana to cover her attorney fees. Kail’s check made its way to Briana’s bank account, but their squabbling didn’t end there.

Briana joked that it was going to be a good day when she received Kail’s check, prompting Kail to fire back with a sarcastic remark, telling her nemesis, “Enjoy today, it’s the highest point you’ll ever get in your life.”

Briana DeJesus takes aim at Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry’s mental health

The back-and-forth between Bri and Kail on social media has been relentless. Shortly after, Briana made a comment on Twitter, taking a jab at Kail’s mental health, which didn’t sit well with Teen Mom 2 viewers who are calling for her removal from the cast.

Briana’s now-deleted June 1 tweet read: “Taking antidepressants once u realized u can’t always use the court room/color of ur skin to shut people up. 😂 High light of my life = having a loving family which u don’t have so I’ll always be winning ❤”

Fan account @teenmomfanz on Instagram shared screenshots of comments from Teen Mom 2 viewers calling out Briana’s remarks and demanding that MTV fire her for bullying.

Teen Mom 2 viewers call for MTV to fire Briana for ‘bullying’ Kail

One viewer wrote, “@mtv please [fire Briana]!!!” while another comment read, “@mtv this is bad. You cannot [allow] this [woman to] shame someone with depression and no family…. she needs to be fired.”

Another disgruntled Teen Mom 2 viewer called for Briana’s termination from the network: “@mtv time to fire Briana.” Another called out MTV for allowing such extracurricular activity on social media: “@mtv @teenmom you guys okay with this disgusting behaviour?? I thought this franchise was promoting positivity not bullying. That’s all I’ve seen this past season. Disgusting.”

Many Teen Mom 2 viewers have accused Briana of being obsessed with Kail and dragging out her lawsuit victory. Briana threw a “Bash Kail” party last month to celebrate the case being dismissed and has been talking about it non-stop on social media.

As far as Bri is concerned, though, she has a right to drag on her victory:” ‘You are dragging it.’ Hell yea TF I am,” she told her followers. “I was dragged into a frivolous LS and I want MY $$ reimbursed lol key word ‘MY MONEY’.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.