Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry shares picture of Lincoln’s mouth with an extra tooth and fans open up about similar scenarios

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is pretty open about things that are going on in her life.

And that includes information about her children, Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux.

Like any parent, she’ll go through things that aren’t necessarily worth sharing on social media, especially since she has her fair share of haters, who will say anything to bring her down.

But sometimes, Lowry will share things to help others who may be going through the same thing.

This week, Kailyn shared a photo of her son’s mouth and revealed that he has an extra tooth growing inside his lower mouth.

Kailyn Lowry’s son Lincoln has an extra tooth

She shared the photo on her Instagram Stories.

She called him Shark Boy in the photo. And this is a normal thing to happen.

According to Dentist For Children, Lincoln’s adult tooth appears to erupt behind the baby tooth. And Kailyn was right – these teeth are called shark teeth.

They are usually no big deal and can be dealt with in various ways, depending on how old the child is, and whether the adult teeth have come out or are in the process of coming out

Fans opened up to Kailyn Lowry about similar stories

As it turns out, many of her followers had similar concerns about their kids. Some of her followers had even gone through it themselves.

Same thing happened to me, my baby teeth would not fall out bc the roots were as long as adult teeth. Had 14 teeth pulled and 6 years of braces and other contraptions in my mouth 😫 — Corrie (@Cor_tega) February 23, 2020

Others shared stories about how they had to get teeth pulled to make space in the mouth for the new adult teeth.

My daughter’s teeth did the same. The dentist told us it was called “shark teeth”. It’s caused from a lack of room. They aligned by themselves without problems — Ashlie Way (@shortie11988) February 23, 2020

Even though it is common, some of Kailyn’s followers admitted that they were freaked out when they first saw their kids’ mouths.

So normal both of my sons bottom teeth did that and once the baby tooth fell out the permanent teeth moved into place. I freaked when i saw my sons — Ashley (@Ashley61144125) February 23, 2020

Kailyn is no stranger to talking about her kids on social media. She recently shared a video of Lux speaking, and it didn’t take long for people to compare him to Jenelle Evans’ daughter Ensley.

Jenelle’s daughter Ensley doesn’t say too much, and fans quickly criticized Jenelle for not helping Ensley’s speech progression along. But Kailyn had a supportive answer — every child is different.

Plus, in an adorable update, she recently shared that Lincoln had asked Santa for a baby brother. In July, he’ll get that wish granted.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.