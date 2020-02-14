Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry said son Lincoln asked Santa for a baby brother

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry announced she is pregnant with a fourth boy this week, confirming the pregnancy rumor that has swirled for weeks.

The mother of three is excited about this pregnancy, even though it doesn’t appear to have been planned.

Even her boys are excited about the new baby too and one of her sons even had a request.

Now that the secret is out, Kailyn is sharing more about what has happened behind closed doors.

And this week, she shared an adorable video of Lincoln, begging for someone specific.

Kailyn Lowry’s middle son really wanted another little brother for Christmas

Kailyn is now revealing that her middle son Lincoln actually asked Santa for a brother, according to In Touch. She shared the video on Instagram Stories, showing him pointing to the sky and asking Santa for another boy.

At the time, he knew she was pregnant.

“Santa! Do your magic to make my mom’s baby into a boy!” Lincoln yelled in the video. “If you don’t, I’m going to be mad at you, but if you do, I’m going to be super happy! OK? That’s your job to do!”

Lincoln is already a big brother to Eli, who is Javi Marroquin’s son with Lauren Comeau.

It’s interesting because back in November, Kailyn did an interview with Dom Nati where she said she was done having children for now. She also added that she wanted to make 2020 all about Kailyn.

At the time, Lowry may not have known she was pregnant as she would only have been about 4 to 6 weeks along.

Kailyn Lowry’s pregnancy so far

Kailyn is currently 17 weeks along and she just shared this week that she’s expecting yet another little boy.

At first, people were wondering who the father was, and while Kailyn hasn’t confirmed that Chris Lopez is the father, his aunt supposedly shared the news before Kailyn did.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Kailyn’s pregnancy rumor originally came about when an Instagram post was shared online of someone holding an ultrasound photo.

In that photo, the woman’s nails matched the same type of nails that Kailyn was sporting back in December. In the post, it was revealed that it was the father’s second child and the mother’s fourth child. The due date was also revealed to be July 25.

So far, Kailyn has struggled with pregnancy anxiety, nausea, and morning sickness. She’s hoping that the second half of the pregnancy will be easier.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.