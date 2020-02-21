Kailyn Lowry just defended Ensley’s speech progress after fans attacked Jenelle Evans

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Kailyn Lowry is keeping busy these days with her pregnancy and her drama with her baby’s daddy, Chris Lopez.

She doesn’t seem to be keeping up with what is going on in the world of Teen Mom drama, including Jenelle Evans.

When she posted a video of Lux talking the other day on her Instagram Stories, it didn’t take long for people to realize that he was a good talker.

He could put together words and create full sentences. And since Jenelle had posted a video of Ensley just weeks earlier, fans quickly started comparing notes.

Ensley is almost a year older than Lux.

Kailyn Lowry defends Ensley’s speech development

When someone pointed out how Lux was much better than Ensley at speaking, Kailyn decided to address the matter.

I’m sure she will get there. All babies/kids learn at their own pace. 💕 — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) February 19, 2020

She defended Ensley, saying that she was sure Ensley would eventually get there. She added that kids tend to learn at their pace and that she would learn when she’s ready.

Without shading Jenelle, she addressed an issue that could have quickly spiraled out of control as the moms don’t like it when their children are the topics of conversations.

Kailyn Lowry may not follow along with Jenelle’s videos

Ever since relocating to Nashville, Jenelle has spent lots of time with Ensley. She only recently allowed David to see his daughter as she voluntarily dropped the restraining order she had in place.

The question of Ensley’s progression with speech surfaced recently in one of the social media posts Jenelle has shared since moving to Nashville.

She posted a clip of Ensley sitting at a table with an iPad when Jenelle asks her a question. She then tells Ensley what to say to encourage her to talk.

Immediately, a follower wrote to Jenelle, urging her to put her daughter in speech therapy. Ensley has just turned three.

When the follower was told by another fan to mind her own business and focus on her own kids, she replied that her kids also struggled with speech, but that speech therapy had helped.

That’s why she was encouraging Jenelle to get her in therapy.

Jenelle has revealed that Ensley stays at home with her and doesn’t go to daycare or pre-school.

Jenelle hasn’t said anything publicly to thank Kailyn for defending Ensley’s speech ability, but since the two don’t get along, fans shouldn’t hold their breaths for a public exchange.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.