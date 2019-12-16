Jenelle Evans enjoying self-care and time with Ensley after court date for restraining order

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is getting back on her feet after moving away from her shared home in North Carolina and filing for divorce from David Eason.

The former reality star has kept a low profile after moving to Nashville, but she’s slowly starting to open up on social media. This weekend, she revealed that she had spent time doing her own hair and even got her makeup done.

She also shared Instagram Live videos of herself at the gym, joking that she was “a girl at the gym”. Jenelle used to work out when she was dating Nathan Griffith, but she never posted about working out during her marriage to David Eason.

She also posted a photo of her and Ensley on SnapChat, according to Pop Culture, revealing they are doing good and having fun together.

But her self-care doesn’t stop there. Just last week, Jenelle shared her thoughts on therapy and intimacy. While she didn’t confirm that she was going to therapy, she did seem to hint that it would be good for her as she got herself back on her feet as a single mom.

She’s also bonding with Ensley and Kaiser, the two kids that are living with her in Nashville. Last week, she revealed that they were watching Disney movies.

Disney movies types of day 👌🏼 — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) December 12, 2019

Earlier in December, Jenelle revealed that she and Ensley had decorated their new home for Christmas. Monsters & Critics revealed at the time that her restraining order had been extended until January 2020, meaning she will be spending Christmas alone with her kids.

After filing for divorce from her husband David, Jenelle has been linked to her ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith. However, those rumors were later revealed to be false, as they had merely reconnected as great co-parents.

She was also linked to musician Travis Tidwell, but she never confirmed those rumors. Instead, she simply said that she was single.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.