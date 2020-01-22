Jenelle Evans films Ensley speaking and one person urges her to put daughter in speech therapy

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has often talked about doing her own YouTube show and she appears to be filming it right now.

She has shared several clips on social media of her kids, including one recently of her children eating ice cream sandwiches.

Yesterday on her Instagram Stories, Jenelle shared a video of her daughter Ensley watching cartoons on the iPad and eating candy. Jenelle made a comment to her and Ensley didn’t reply.

Then, Jenelle prompted her daughter to answer a question about what she had there, alluding to the candy and the brownie she had on a plate next to her.

When Ensley didn’t respond again, Jenelle said, “say candy” to which Ensley replied, “candy.” She made the same request about the brownie, to which Ensley said “brownie.”

On Twitter, one person asked Jenelle to please get Ensley into speech therapy as she “desperately needs it.” The follower noted that at 3 years old, she needs help.

Please get your daughter into speech therapy it’s clear at 3, she desperately needs it. — LahLee (Not Really) (@Lil_Lo_Babii) January 21, 2020

While Jenelle didn’t reply to the follower, another person did. She asked the original commenter to worry about her own kids, to which the person replied that she does. She also added that her youngest child is in speech therapy.

I do that’s why my youngest is IN speech therapy! 😂😂 nice try tho 😘 — LahLee (Not Really) (@Lil_Lo_Babii) January 21, 2020

Jenelle only shared a few seconds of Ensley at the table, which isn’t enough to constitute a diagnosis. Jenelle has never talked about Ensley suffering from speech delays.

Kids Health reports that there are signs that parents should look out for when it comes to delayed language and speech in children. At the age of 2 years old, some kids may only be able to imitate speech or actions or only say some words repeatedly. By 3 years old, a child should have a vocabulary of roughly 200 words and be able to string together short sentences.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.