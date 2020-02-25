Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans ‘begs David Eason to get job as they’re broke’

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s love story is a confusing one. She continuously said that David was a great guy, but then suddenly left him and filed a restraining order against him.

Now, she’s said to be living in a Nashville apartment while contemplating her next move.

Fans were happy to see her finally leave David behind, but it sounds like she wasn’t ready to end the marriage completely — and the two are supposedly back together.

However, it’s now being reported that they’re struggling to make ends meet without her Teen Mom 2 paycheck.

Jenelle Evans supposedly paying for both a mortgage and rent

Due to her living situation, Jenelle is currently said to paying for both a mortgage and rent. However, according to one report, Jenelle is NOT planning to get a job and is instead wanting David to go out and get one.

“My mind keeps going back and forth on what I should do,” Evans told Teen Mom Talk Now in an interview. “I do have an apartment in Tennessee, and I still do have my house here, so at the moment I’m kind of back and forth… I haven’t made an ultimate decision of what I’m doing.”

“I pay rent [in Tennessee] and a mortgage [in North Carolina],” she added. “I can’t be paying thousands of dollars for two different places, so that’s another big issue I’m dealing with.”

To make things even more confusing, The Hollywood Gossip claims that Jenelle has previously stated that the house in North Carolina was paid off.

However, the outlet also reports that to remedy the situation Jenelle is trying to get David to get a job.

Jenelle Evans has previously denied getting back together with David

Even though Jenelle denies that she’s fully back together with David, she did recently spend the night on The Land. She’s been sharing videos of her on the property early in the morning and David also shared a video of her in their old bathtub.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jenelle has admitted she hadn’t closed the door completely on her marriage. But she now says that if she wants them to be back to how they were before as a couple, she needs to see changes from him — in a positive direction.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.