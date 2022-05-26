Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline taking a break from ‘toxic, fake’ social media

Jade is taking a social media hiatus. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline says she’s taking a break from social media to focus on her mental health and her family.

Now that Season 11 of Teen Mom 2 has come to an end, following the two-part reunion special, Jade is taking inventory of her life.

The 24-year-old salon owner and mom to 4-year-old Kloie recently told her fans that she’s removing negativity from her life and wants to focus on enjoying life.

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline is cutting out negativity, taking a social media hiatus

Jade took to Twitter this week to share a message with her 103.3k followers on Tuesday night, following Part 2 of the reunion. It read, “From now on, I’m cutting out situations, things, habits, and people that don’t support the life and future I’m trying to create for myself and my family.”

Just two minutes later, Jade was back on Twitter again, this time letting her followers know that she’s stepping away from social media platforms for a bit.

Pic credit: @jade_desere/Twitter

“Social media is such a toxic place and also a fake place. Social media isn’t real life and is so bad for your mental health,” Jade tweeted. “Really about to take a step back from social media in general and enjoy real life. ✌🏻 out.”

Jade has come under fire on social media recently

Jade is learning the hard way that putting her life on reality TV comes with plenty of unwarranted criticism. Her critics have come for her regarding her parenting, her relationship with Sean Austin, and her appearance.

This season on Teen Mom 2, viewers called out Jade for not buckling Kloie properly in her car seat and for missing Kloie’s birthday to film Teen Mom Family Reunion.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

The Indiana native spoke of her haters urging her to give up on Sean. She’s glad she didn’t listen to them, because after his four-month-long stint at an inpatient rehab facility, Sean is doing better than ever as he’s enjoying his newfound sobriety and his improved relationship with Jade.

Pic credit: @jade_desere/Twitter

Recently, after Teen Mom 2 viewers saw pics and video footage of Jade at her BFF and co-star Briana DeJesus’ lawsuit victory party, they commented on her weight gain. Jade deflected the comments with a tweet that read, “Why when you get chubby everyone wants to bring it up lol can I get fat in peace plz thanks.”

Jade is among several of the moms and dads within the Teen Mom franchise to take social media breaks lately. Teen Mom 2 co-stars and ex-spouses Javi Marroquin and Kail Lowry both recently returned to social media after brief hiatuses as well as Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will combine the casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 and is slated to premiere in the near future.