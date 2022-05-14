Teen Mom 2: Javi Marroquin returns from social media hiatus with life update

Javi is back on social media after two months. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin has returned to social media after a two-month-long hiatus.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Javi deleted his Instagram in March amid some leaked-text drama between his exes (and nemeses) Kail Lowry and Briana DeJesus.

Now that he’s back online, Javi gave his 1.7 million Instagram followers a little update and shared how he’s been spending his time. He included a video of some highlights of his time with his sons Lincoln and Eli. Javi shares 8-year-old Lincoln with Kail Lowry and 3-year-old Eli with Lauren Comeau.

Javi Marroquin returns to social media after two-month hiatus: ‘I’m back!’

“I’m back! 😤 Took a little social break for a few months to dial in on my personal life,” Javi captioned his video. “My kids are thriving, work is great, and I’m continuing to learn more about myself and where I want to be. Don’t have many pictures of everything we’ve done over the last few months, but here’s a few.”

Javi’s video showed Lincoln jumping into the pool fully clothed to give everyone a good laugh, Eli showing off his diving and swimming skills, the boys having fun at an amusement park, and Lincoln playing basketball and football.

Javi shared that his two “kings” have been keeping him busy.

His caption continued, “Eli is growing and thriving to be a brave, smart, loving boy who has sent us to the ER more times in the last 2 months than I have my whole life (dare devil, not health related). Lincoln continues to be a great friend, leader, and still does not quit playing some type of sport. Living everyday attentively. Let’s go!!!”

Javi also announced his return to social media in his Instagram Stories, where he wrote, “I’m back!”

Javi’s Instagram followers were happy to see him return to the social media platform and showed him some love in the comments section.

Followers, Teen Mom 2 fans welcome Javi back to Instagram

“It’s good that you’re back we miss you welcome javi bendiciones 😊🙏😍❤️🙌,” read one of Javi’s welcoming comments. Another one of Javi’s followers could relate to his social media hiatus: “I take sm breaks often, they’re necessary for my sanity. 😂 Welcome back, much love from Chicago!”

Plenty of other welcoming messages poured in for Javi in the comments section.

Javi’s return to Instagram comes on the heels of his and Kail’s conversation on Teen Mom 2 that raised eyebrows. When Javi met Kail at her podcasting studio for an informal lunch, he brought up the possibility of them getting back together. Considering Javi and Kail’s most recent interactions, however, the chances of them rekindling their romantic relationship are slim to none.

The Teen Mom 2 Season 11 reunion airs on Tuesday, May 17 at 8/7c on MTV.