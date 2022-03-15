Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus asks Javi Marroquin to dinner in text leaked by Kail Lowry

Kail Lowry recently leaked a text from Briana DeJesus to Javi Marroquin. Pic credit: MTV

The feud between Teen Mom 2 co-stars Kail Lowry and Briana DeJesus won’t die. Kail recently leaked a text from Briana to Javi Marroquin, in which she asked him to meet up for dinner.

Amid their tumultuous feud that culminated with Kail filing a defamation lawsuit against Briana last year, things have intensified.

Ahead of the second episode of Season 11 on Teen Mom 2, Kail leaked a text conversation between her ex-husband Javi and her nemesis, Briana.

In the text, as shared by Teen Mom Chatter on Instagram, Briana told Javi about her plans to meet up with Chris Lopez, one of Kail’s other baby daddies, to film for his podcast.

Briana DeJesus invites Javi Marroquin to dinner in leaked text by Kail Lowry

“I may be going to Delaware to film a podcast with Chris. Maybe we can do dinner or something then. Probably end of February early March,” read the text presumably from Briana to Javi.

Javi’s response showed his loyalty towards his baby mama and ex-wife, Kail Lowry. He told Briana, “Yo yo! Mannn respectfully, that just sounds like a mess for me to get involved.”

Javi continued, “Whatever you and kail got going on is between y’all, but my loyalty is to my sons mom and I don’t think us doing dinner after you do a podcast with Chris would 1) be a good idea and 2) just not how I wanna live.”

Briana replied to Javi and asked him to keep their text conversation under wraps — but obviously, that didn’t happen.

“Okay! I understand. ❤,” Briana responded. “I wasn’t gonna tell anyone. Just keep it a secret so we can catch up but maybe next time for sure when all this drama goes away. Have a good day crazy 💋”

Teen Mom 2 fans and critics comment on Kail leaking Briana and Javi’s text

Of course, Teen Mom 2 viewers had plenty to say about the drama between Kail and Briana and took to the comments of the Instagram post to speak their minds.

One critic didn’t take sides but rather placed blame on both ladies. “Both women are messy,” they wrote. “How does Javi get away with playing these women. The way he does he seems to enjoy pitting them against each other.”

Another summed up their thoughts in one word: “ATTENTION.”

One Teen Mom 2 fan brought up the time Kail hosted Briana’s baby daddy Devoin Austin on her podcast and commented, “But it’s ok when she has a podcast with Devoin? 🤔🤔🤔🤔”

“Omg always after her lucky charms 😆,” commented another.

Bringing up the lawsuit Kail filed against Briana, one commenter wrote, “But she’s the one suing Briana…. Yet kail can’t seem to stop talking about her either lmao make it make sense.”

With a new season of Teen Mom 2 airing, coupled with the fact that Kail’s baby daddy Chris has joined the cast, there is sure to be plenty more drama to come, and it doesn’t look like Kail and Briana’s feud is going away any time soon.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.