Teen Mom 2: Javi Marroquin deletes Instagram amid leaked text drama with Kail Lowry and Briana DeJesus

Amid the text-leaking drama between himself, Briana DeJesus, and Kail Lowry, Javi Marroquin deleted his Instagram. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Javi Marroquin has deactivated his Instagram while caught in the middle of the latest drama between Kail Lowry and Briana DeJesus.

Javi has found himself at the center of a nasty feud between two of his exes.

The 29-year-old father of two was married to Kail from 2012 to 2017 and shortly after their divorce, he had a brief romantic fling with Briana, which was the catalyst for Kail and Briana’s years-long feud.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Kail leaked text messages between Javi and Briana from last year. In the texts, Briana asked Javi to meet up for dinner, but Javi declined.

Initially, Briana denied the text was from her, before making an official statement about Kail leaking the texts, and then leaking text messages of her own between herself and Javi.

Javi Marroquin deletes Instagram amid leaked-text drama with Kail Lowry, Briana DeJesus

Now that things have gotten extremely messy, it looks as though Javi has decided to sit out a few innings while his exes continue to battle it out.

Some keen-eyed Teen Mom 2 fans noticed that Javi recently deactivated his Instagram account.

Teen Mom Talk on Instagram shared a screenshot of Javi’s Instagram account with a “user not found” message.

Teen Mom 2 viewers who have been following the latest drama involving Javi, Briana, and Kail chimed in and gave their reasons for Javi deleting his Instagram in the comments section.

Teen Mom 2 viewers call out Javi for ‘coward behavior’

One commenter implied that Kail might have some receipts in her back pocket: “Not surprised, he ain’t ready for what Kail can expose.”

Another called Javi a “coward” for his behavior and wrote, “Coward behavior. Sorry not sorry. He’s the root of all of their issues. From day 1 and he’s still causing it.”

Pic credit: @teenmomtalktmt/Instagram

“Cause he got caught playing both side these two girls just need to stop associating with each other after a while it gets old,” penned another Teen Mom 2 fan.

One commenter expressed their feeling towards Javi with a slew of snake emojis.

Javi no longer appears on Teen Mom 2 alongside his baby mama Kail, but his antics off-camera still make headlines. Most recently, Javi was a guest on Kail’s new podcast, Barely Famous, and their episode became too intense for some listeners as Kail was brought to tears and the former couple argued throughout.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.