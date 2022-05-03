Teen Mom 2 spoiler: Kail Lowry thinks Javi Marroquin ‘wants more’ than just a co-parenting relationship

Are Javi and Kail getting back together? Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry and her ex-husband Javi Marroquin got a little flirty during Tuesday night’s episode of Teen Mom 2.

Kail and Javi were married from September 2012 until July 2017 and share one son, 8-year-old Lincoln.

Although their romantic relationship didn’t have what it takes to last, they’ve been co-parenting reasonably well. During tonight’s episode of Teen Mom 2, the former couple will discuss the status of their relationship.

Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry thinks Javi Marroquin ‘wants more’ than a co-parenting relationship

Kail, who hosted Javi on her podcast in a tearful interview earlier this year, said during a voiceover, “Our co-parenting relationship is going so well, but it seems like he wants more, and I’m not sure how I feel about it.”

Javi joined Kail for lunch at her podcasting office, where they discussed where they stand as co-parents and former spouses. Kail voiced that when she and Javi are on the same page about goals and expectations for their son Lincoln and their co-parenting relationship.

However, one of Kail’s statements got Javi thinking more deeply about their relationship. “I will say that thinking about where we are today; it’s a prime example of right person, wrong time.”

“Are you saying I’m the right person?” Javi asked Kail.

Kail didn’t hesitate when she answered, “Yeah. Cuz we are fully capable of co-parenting and getting along and doing things and compromising.”

Kail’s statement also got Javi thinking since it was the first time he ever heard her tell him face-to-face that he was the right person at the wrong time.

“Would you be open to it?” Javi asked after Kail’s statements had him curious.

Kail looked down at her desk and chuckled before answering, “I plead the fifth.”

Kail recalls her tumultuous past with Javi

During a solo confessional, Kail recalled why she’s been hesitant to rekindle her romantic relationship with Javi.

“Sometimes I’ll see like a little glimmer of hope, but it’s so like, all one way then all another way and so like in the good times you’re like, ‘Okay, maybe this might work,’ and then you’re like, but, you remember how he is when things are bad.”

Kail seemingly left the option on the table after mentioning that she and Javi both needed to work on bettering themselves.

Kail and Javi have teased Teen Mom 2 fans for years, sparking rumors that they have gotten back together. However, it seems that lately, those chances are slim to none, and even being friends is now off the table.

During a February podcast episode of Baby Mamas No Drama, Kail admitted that she was specifically focusing on unfriending Javi during her therapy sessions.

“When me and Javi are like, okay again, which – I’m never gonna be his friend again – but just hear me out, like, I’m in therapy to specifically not be friends with him,” Kail shared.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.