Kail Lowry’s podcast listeners struggled to listen to ‘intense,’ tearful conversation with ex Javi Marroquin

Kail’s conversation with Javi on her Barely Famous podcast turned emotional. Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry had her ex-husband Javi Marroquin as a guest on her new podcast Barely Famous, and their conversation soon turned emotional, bringing the Teen Mom 2 star to tears.

Kail and Javi were married from 2012 until 2017, and they share one child, their 8-year-old son Lincoln.

The former couple’s past is riddled with ups and downs, as evidenced by their time together on Teen Mom 2.

Kail Lowry brought to tears by podcast guest, ex-husband Javi Marroquin

Javi no longer films for the show, and Kail has stepped back from the franchise lately. Still, she recently hosted Javi on the second episode of her new podcast, Barely Famous, with the episode aptly titled Time Flies When You Are Arguing With Javi and Carlos.

Not surprisingly to listeners, things got heated between Kail and Javi. When the topic of their 8-year-old son Lincoln came up, Kail got emotional.

Kail and Javi argued about spending time with Lincoln. Kail felt that when it’s her time with their son, she should be allowed to have one-on-one time with him and suggested Javi skip his practices on her days with Lincoln.

That’s when Kail lost her composure mid-conversation, about 18 and a half minutes into the podcast. Kail stopped, mid-sentence, and went silent before Javi told his ex-wife, “Don’t cry. I don’t want to argue with you and cry.”

Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kail asked her Instagram followers what they thought of the episode a day after it aired, and most of them found it hard to listen to and enjoy because of all of the arguing and yelling.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Kail and Javi’s episode gave Teen Mom 2 fans major anxiety

One of Kail’s fans told her, “The first 20 minutes was exhausting tbh 😬. Constant yelling over each other.”

Another penned, “The fighting was toooo much. I had to take a break.”

Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kail and Javi’s conversation made many listeners anxious. Another commented, “This literally gave me so much anxiety listening to this.”

“Hot Damn, y’all gave me anxiety,” wrote another one of Kail’s fans, who also became anxious after listening to the podcast.

“Only listened for the first few minutes felt like I was listening to, two children arguing I felt bad for the other guest poor guy has to deal with this in real life,” voiced another listener who had trouble enjoying the episode.

Kail’s other guest for the episode was her and Javi’s mutual friend, Carlos, who tried to act as the voice of reason while Kail and Javi got into it.

However, Kail and Javi’s argument shouldn’t come as a surprise to most Teen Mom 2 fans. They have a tumultuous past and have repeatedly sparked rumors that they’ve reignited their romantic relationship.

However, Kail recently told her fans that she’s specifically in therapy to learn how not to be friends with Javi any longer.

During an episode of one of her other podcasts, Baby Mamas No Drama, with her co-host Vee Rivera, Kail told their listeners, “Like, I’m in therapy to specifically not be friends with him.”

“Like, that’s what I’m working on right now,” Kail continued. “I’m in therapy right now to talk about how to not be his friend, but to co-parent civilly and to just not be, like, best friends because I think being best friends is, like, super toxic.”

Teen Mom 2 returns to MTV on Tuesday, March 8 at 8/7c.