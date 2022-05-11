Teen Mom 2’s Jade Cline ‘so glad’ she didn’t listen to haters who told her to ‘give up on’ Sean Austin

Jade is glad she didn’t listen to Sean’s doubters. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline is “so glad” she didn’t listen to Sean Austin’s doubters who told her to give up on him.

Jade and Sean, who share a 4-year-old daughter, Kloie, have a relationship history that is a rollercoaster full of ups and downs.

Sean has struggled with addiction and it has interfered with his and Jade’s relationship. This season on Teen Mom 2, viewers watched the moment when Sean decided he needed help and checked himself into an in-patient rehab facility in Texas.

During Tuesday night’s Season 11 finale episode, Sean came home from rehab. The emotional scene had viewers teary-eyed as Kloie excitedly ran to her dad after four months apart.

Jade Cline is ‘so glad’ she didn’t listen to haters and give up on Sean Austin

Following the finale, Jade took to Twitter to tout Sean’s recovery.

“So many ppl online for years told me to give up on Sean & I’m so glad I didn’t. My daughter has an amazing dad & we all are having a great life. I knew what kind of person he could be,” Jade tweeted. “Miracles happen! People change. Sobriety is possible! Hope our story inspires others!”

Were Teen Mom 2 viewers wrong about Jade and Sean’s relationship?

One of Jade’s followers admitted that many viewers were wrong about her and Sean’s relationship: “Some of us were wrong. I can admit, the arguing seemed toxic but every couple argues and if y’all can overcome these obstacles and still have love for each other and be happy, that’s all that matters. Don’t let the internet dictate your life!”

Jade replied, “Relationships evolve. We started dating when we were practically kids. But one thing is for sure, we were aware we were toxic for each other. We were codependent as well. Breaking all of those things has helped tremendously. Plus we have grown up alot.”

Jade recently revealed that she and Sean met when she was in eighth grade. Sean had just moved from California to Indiana and helped Jade’s grandmother unload her groceries one day, where they met. “We clicked instantly and became good friends,” Jade told her fans.

Teen Mom 2 viewers have loved watching Sean’s transformation and the change in his and Jade’s relationship. Since Sean’s stint in rehab, he and Jade have been better than ever.

Most importantly, though, is their daughter Kloie. Earlier this year, Jade said, “My daughter having a happy and healthy father is what’s important. She has such a happy life and I’m so proud.”

The Teen Mom 2 reunion special airs on Tuesday, May 17 at 8/7c on MTV.