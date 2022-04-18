Teen Mom 2: Jade Cline reveals how she met Sean Austin

Jade Cline met her baby daddy Sean Austin when they were in middle school. Pic credit: @jadecline_/@sean.luc.austin/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 couple Jade Cline and Sean Austin have known each other for quite a while, and Jade recently explained how she met her baby daddy.

Jade and Sean are known for their up-and-down relationship, which currently happens to be on the up.

Jade recently fielded some questions from fans during an Instagram Story Q&A. One of Jade’s fans curiously asked, “How did you and Sean meet?”

Jade Cline met Teen Mom 2 boyfriend Sean Austin in 8th grade

It turns out, that Jade and Sean were just teenagers when they first met and started as good friends before things turned romantic after a chance encounter.

“We met back when I was in 8th grade,” Jade shared. “I used to visit my mamaw often in Monrovia IN, and actually lived with her a few years.”

Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

Jade continued her story explaining how a random act brought the two together: “Sean had just moved there from Cali, and lived around the corner. One day when I was at her house making her a pie lol. She pulled up from the store and he was helping her carry in her groceries and she introduced us in her kitchen.”

Jade added, “He was so sweet and I appreciated him helping her. I invited him to stay for dinner and pie lol.”

According to Jade, she and Sean hit it off as friends first, and the fact that he helped her grandmother didn’t hurt either.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

“We clicked instantly and became good friends,” Jade added. “I really appreciated him helping my mamaw. He had always been a kind person.”

Jade and Sean’s relationship is better than ever these days

Sean has earned himself a bad rap on Teen Mom 2, but he recently made some significant steps towards getting his life back on track. He recently completed an intensive stint in rehab for his drug abuse and addiction, which seems to have worked wonders.

Sean is looking healthier and happier these days, and Jade has been gushing over their renewed romance.

Last month, Jade told her fans that reconnecting with Sean when he returned from rehab wasn’t as uncomfortable as some might have imagined. In fact, she said their connection was instant.

“We reconnected immediately,” Jade shared. “We definitely have an amazing relationship.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.