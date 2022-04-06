Teen Mom 2 viewers are loving how healthy Sean Austin looked during rehab

Sean Austin was looking healthier than ever during his stint in rehab. Pic credit: MTV

Jade Cline’s on-again boyfriend Sean Austin impressed Teen Mom 2 viewers with how healthy he looked during Tuesday night’s episode.

Teen Mom 2 fans watched Sean leave for rehab this season to work through his issues involving drug addiction.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Jade told her fans that Sean entered a rehab facility where he underwent “intense” therapy and came out a “whole new person.”

During Tuesday’s episode, Jade and her daughter Kloie video-chatted with Sean while he was still in rehab.

Teen Mom 2 viewers couldn’t help but notice how different Sean looked on his end of the call, with brighter eyes, a refreshed look, along with an improved outlook on life.

Viewers took to Twitter following the episode to praise Sean’s efforts and comment on his improved appearance.

Teen Mom 2 viewers can’t get over how good Sean Austin looked during rehab

“Well I will say Sean absolutely looks the best he ever has,” wrote one Teen Mom 2 fan.

Another commented, “Sean looks like a completely different human. Whoa. 2 thumbs up on his sobriety!”

“I really like this Sean,” penned another fan of Teen Mom 2. “He seems calmer.”

“I didn’t even recognize Sean at first glance,” wrote another shocked Teen Mom 2 viewer.

Sean’s time away strengthened his and Jade’s relationship

Jade and Sean’s relationship has been through the wringer over the years. The couple, who shares their 4-year-old daughter Kloie, has been working on their relationship lately and it shows that they’ve both been putting in the work.

Following Sean’s stint in rehab, things seem to be going better than ever between him and Jade. When Jade was recently asked how Sean is doing these days, she answered, “Amazing.”

Not only have Jade and Sean benefited from his time in rehab, but so has Kloie.

“My daughter having a happy and healthy father is what’s important,” Jade shared last month. ”She has such a happy life and I’m so proud.”

It didn’t take long after Sean’s time away in rehab for the couple to reconnect. As Jade told her fans, she and her soulmate “reconnected immediately.”

Although Sean being away from Jade and Kloie was tough, it was better for them in the long run. In fact, Jade told her fans recently that time apart is exactly what they needed.

“So glad we made it through those hard times. We are even closer and stronger now,” Jade shared. “Us growing separate helped a lot.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.