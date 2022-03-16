Teen Mom 2: Jade Cline says Sean is doing ‘amazing’ after rehab, admits he was ‘worth the wait’

Jade Cline is happy she stuck by Sean Austin. Pic credit: MTV

Jade Cline’s baby daddy Sean Austin shocked viewers last week when he checked himself into rehab to deal with his addiction.

While the storyline is just starting to play out on Teen Mom 2, the couple has already lived through it and Jade says Sean is now doing amazing following his rehab stint.

Jade also shared with her social media followers that Sean’s time away from her and their daughter Kloie– while he got help for his issues– was worth it. She noted the major turnaround he has made in his life since then.

While some people may not understand why she hung in there throughout the ups and downs, Jade says it was worth it.

Jade Cline says Sean Austin is doing amazing after rehab

The Teen Mom 2 star has gone through this rollercoaster ride with Sean a few times before as he’s been battling addiction for many years now.

However, the last time he went to rehab he did it of his own accord and that seems to have done the trick because now he’s doing great.

During an Instagram Q& A, Jade opened up about Sean’s progress after undergoing intense rehab and when asked how he’s been doing, she responded, “Amazing.”

During the first episode of the new season, things were not looking good between Sean and Jade as they continued to argue and fuss about his behavior. However, before the show ended it was revealed that Sean had packed up and checked himself into rehab.

As the season continues we’ll likely see more of his progress, but Jade has already revealed that his recovery has been a great thing for their relationship.

Jade Cline says boyfriend Sean Austin was worth the wait

During the Instagram Q&A, someone also commended the Teen Mom 2 star for waiting on Sean during his time in rehab.

Jade responded and made it clear that “he was worth the wait.”

“My daughter having a happy and healthy father is what’s important,” said Jade.”She has such a happy life and I’m so proud.”

The MTV star also praised Sean for taking the initiative to seek help for his addiction.

“I’m just lucky he made this step and truly wanted it,” she continued. “Also happy I was strong enough to stick it out the way I did.”

However, the 24-year-old admitted that the process has not been easy.

Jade ended her post with the popular quote, “Just because I carry it well doesn’t mean it ain’t heavy.”

People “do recover” she added.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.