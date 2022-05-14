Teen Mom 2 viewers call out Jade Cline for improperly securing daughter Kloie in car seat

Jade’s daughter Kloie was not properly secured in her car seat and Teen Mom 2 viewers bashed her. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 viewers are livid with Jade Cline for not properly securing her daughter Kloie in a car seat.

During the Season 11 finale episode, Jade and her BFF Chau traveled with Kloie to pick up Sean Austin from the airport.

Sean had returned home to Indiana after spending four months at an inpatient rehab facility in Texas to undergo treatment for his addiction issues.

Sean’s homecoming was an emotional one for him, Jade, and Kloie, as well as Teen Mom 2 viewers, who loved seeing him get his life back on track.

Jade Cline’s daughter Kloie improperly secured in car seat

In the comments section, although many of the viewers commented on the sweet exchange between Sean, Jade, and Kloie, many couldn’t help but notice that Jade didn’t properly secure Kloie in her booster seat on the way to the airport.

Kloie was seated in the backseat in a booster seat, but the seatbelt strap was behind her, providing no protection in the event of an accident. According to Indiana State Police, “All children under the age of 8 must be properly restrained in a child safety seat or booster seat according to the child restraint system manufacturer’s instructions.”

The Indiana State Police also state that “approximately 85% of child safety seats are being misused nationally.”

Teen Mom 2 viewers took to the comments section to call out Jade for not placing Kloie in a proper seat for her age and size.

Kloie’s seatbelt was behind her as she rode in her car seat. Pic credit: MTV’s Teen Mom/YouTube

Teen Mom 2 viewers slam Jade Cline

One disgruntled and concerned viewer started their comment with the hashtag #carseatsafety and wrote, “Why is your child not in a proper car seat! She is far to young to be in that car like that.”

Others noticed that Kloie wasn’t properly secured and asked, “Why is she not in a car seat.”

One Teen Mom 2 viewer had some choice words for Jade and brought up her recent Brazilian Butt Lift surgery, insinuating that Jade puts herself before the safety of Kloie: “Imagine making enough $$ off teen mom you can afford to have a BBL, drive a Mercedes and look boujie as hell but can’t properly secure your child in the vehicle.”

“Where is the kids seatbelt or harness? Come on now,” read another comment from a concerned viewer.

This isn’t the first time Jade and Sean have come under fire for their parenting. When Kloie’s dental issues played out on Teen Mom 2 this season, viewers blamed Jade for waiting too long to get her daughter treated.

Last season when Kloie was acting out and having typical toddler behavioral issues, Jade and Sean lost their tempers with her, prompting Teen Mom 2 viewers to call their parenting “hard to watch.”

Now that Sean has completed rehab, he and Jade are in a better place and therefore are working on being better parents to Kloie.

The Teen Mom 2 Season 11 reunion special airs on Tuesday, May 17 at 8/7c on MTV.