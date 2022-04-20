Teen Mom 2: Sean Austin reflects on rehab journey: ‘One of the hardest things I’ve ever done’

Jade Cline’s boyfriend Sean Austin opened up about his rehab experience. Pic credit: @sean.luc.austin/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 star Sean Austin opened up about his stay in rehab and shared how much it has improved his life.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported and Teen Mom 2 viewers watched this season, Sean checked himself into rehab to tackle his addiction issues.

Sean made the trek from Indiana to an in-patient facility in Texas, where he was visited by his girlfriend Jade Cline and their 4-year-old daughter Kloie during Tuesday’s episode of Teen Mom 2.

Following the episode, Sean took to Instagram where he spoke to his fans about the importance of asking for help when you need it.

Teen Mom 2 star Sean Austin says rehab was ‘one of the hardest things’ he’s ever done

In his post, Sean included several pics of himself, Kloie, and Jade during their visit to BRC Recovery in Manor, Texas.

“Being away from my family for 4 months (120days) , was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done,” Sean began the caption on his post.

He continued, “But it also gave me my life back, it gave my daughter her father back, and it gave @jadecline_ her man back. Recovery is a journey that you can NOT travel alone.”

“Asking someone for help is not an easy thing to do, but it’s the right thing to do. So for any and everyone out there who struggling with addiction, it’s ok to ask for help, it’s ok if you don’t know who to ask, just start asking for help.”

“As long as you have the ability to be honest with yourself, and admit to yourself that you have a problem, then you have the ability to recover,” Sean concluded his post.

Of course, Sean’s post was met with plenty of likes and comments from well-wishers.

Sean receives inrush of support following rehab stint

The official Instagram for Teen Mom commented with a simple red heart emoji, to which Sean replied with a praying hands emoji.

“So so proud of you Sean 👏👏👏,” commented another one of Sean’s fans.

Another fan wished Sean well amid his recovery: “Congratulations I hope you continue to enjoy this beautiful life, sober. You got this.”

“You have done SO good Sean!” penned another follower. “Congrats to you!!”

During Tuesday night’s episode, Jade complained during her visit with Sean and expressed to him how stressed she had been since he was away, which irked many Teen Mom 2 viewers. Despite the criticism, however, Jade and Sean’s up-and-down relationship looks to be on the mend and they’re doing better than ever as a couple.

