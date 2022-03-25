Teen Mom 2: Jade Cline tells viewers ‘worry about your own lives’ amid criticism over Kloie’s teeth

Jade Cline claps back at critics. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline is fed up with the criticism about her daughter’s recent dental visit, and she wants people to worry about their own lives instead. In the latest episode, Jade rushed to find a dentist who could see Kloie after she complained about having issues with her tooth.

However, fans bashed the young mom for never taking the 4-year-old to see a dentist until things got bad. But in a recent message on social media, Jade blasted the critics and cleared up some of the assumptions that people got wrong after watching the episode.

Jade Cline tells critics ‘worry about your own lives’

This is the second time that the Teen Mom 2 star has clapped back at the negative feedback she received over the recently played-out scene.

However, she took to social media again amid continued backlash and made it clear that she won’t stand for the criticism because Kloie is doing just fine.

“You guys really need to worry about your own lives and children, not mine lol,” wrote Jade in the message posted to her Instagram story.

“My child is happy and healthy,” continued Jade, who noted that Kloie was not yet four years old and that an appointment had been set “months in advance before her tooth had any issues.”

“Kloie’s first dentist appointment was set for three years old that’s when a child has fully grown in all their teeth,” she noted. “Her doctor and dentist said three years old was the perfect age to start seeing her dentist regularly.”

Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

Jade Cline says she won’t let people ‘speak down’ on her as a mother

The Teen Mom 2 star continued to explain the issue with her daughter that aired in the last episode, which has since garnered a slew of criticism from viewers.

“She’s a kid and injured her tooth while eating,” said Jade in her Instagram post. “Sometimes things just happen.”

In the scene, Kloie had to be taken for an emergency dental visit after experiencing a severe toothache caused by an exposed nerve.

“I didn’t wanna wait until her first appointment at the family dentist due to her being uncomfortable,” explained the MTV personality. “So that’s why I quickly called around to look for a pediatric dentist that would take her in sooner to check her out…She goes to her family doctor and dentist regularly.”

“You guys can say anything about me you want but one thing I won’t tolerate is [people] speaking down on me as a mother,” added Jade before ending her post.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.