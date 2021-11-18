Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline is building her own salon, says ‘my dreams are coming true’

Jade Cline is opening her own salon and is proud of her hard work. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline is building her own salon and says it’s a dream come true that she achieved by putting in the work.

A major part of Jade’s storyline on Teen Mom 2 has been building her career as a licensed cosmetologist.

Teen Mom 2 fans watched Jade overcome her obstacles as a young mom and graduate from cosmetology school.

Now, Jade is ready to make her career dreams a reality.

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline begins construction on Indiana salon

The 24-year-old mom of one announced that construction has begun on her very own salon.

Taking to her Instagram Stories earlier this week, Jade shared a few snaps from inside the salon while it’s still under construction.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom Chatter shared screenshots of Jade’s Instagram Stories, seen below.

“Building my dreams right quick,” Jade captioned her first photo. In the pic, Jade held up a peace sign for a selfie, wearing a white beanie and black-framed glasses, and a brown leather jacket.

Behind Jade was plastic sheeting covering the plywood and 2x4s and a ladder could be seen in the background.

“All the years I’ve talked about building this salon and finally my dreams are coming true,” Jade added in a second slide.

Jade, who has been making an effort to interact more with her fans, made sure to tell her fans that making her dream come true of building a salon was the result of hard work, not luck.

“Not because I wished for it, but because I worked for it,” Jade added in her caption.

Teen Mom 2 fans congratulate Jade Cline on her salon

Teen Mom 2 fans sent well wishes Jade’s way on Teen Mom Chatter’s post.

Teen Mom 2 fans congratulated Jade on her new salon. Pic credit: @teenmomchatter/Instagram

“Well done, I like her and think she has always been ambitious,” wrote one of Jade’s supporters. “She could’ve easily gone a different way as she doesn’t have much support, but she has really stuck with it and worked hard.”

“Happy for you!!!” commented another fan of Jade’s. “I’m from Indianapolis .you have worked for your money rather it be on tv or at Walmart stay true to who you are and keep building a wonderful life for your baby girl.”

Jade already operates her own business, Hair Slayed by Jade, out of Indianapolis, Indiana. Now that she’s building a new salon, she’ll be able to expand her business which will be located in Greenwood, Indiana.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Jade announced in September 2021 that she was “excited” for this next step in her salon venture and it looks as though her plans are staying on track.

“Thank you so much to everyone who has supported me and all the people that will continue to support my journey!” Jade told her fans in September. “We begin construction the first week of November and the grand opening should be mid December!”

Congratulations to Jade for putting in the work and making her dreams become a reality.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.