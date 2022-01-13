Teen Mom OG: Mackenzie McKee returns to Instagram after short hiatus, shares update on her life

After a brief hiatus, Mackenzie McKee returned to Instagram and updated her fans on her plans. Pic credit: Bodybymac by Mackenzie McKee/YouTube

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee has returned to social media after taking a brief hiatus following some Teen Mom: Family Reunion drama.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Mackenzie shut down her Instagram account after accusing MTV of “lying” to her about TMFR.

Last year was rough for Mackenzie, between her continued grief over losing her mother to cancer, uprooting her family from Oklahoma to Florida, marriage troubles, issues with her children’s behavior, and drama with her Teen Mom OG castmates.

Mackenzie was left out of the promotional pics and videos for TMFR, prompting her fans to start asking questions and subsequently show her their support.

Although Mackenzie claimed MTV “lied” to her, saying Family Reunion wasn’t going to be filmed, her castmates claimed that every cast member was extended an invitation to film.

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee returns to Instagram one day after deleting account

Now, just one day after deactivating her Instagram account, Mackenzie has returned and gave her fans a little glimpse of what she has in store for this year.

As Teen Mom OG viewers watched last season, Mackenzie’s youngest son, Broncs, struggled the most with losing his grandmother and moving across the country, and in turn he acted out by hitting, not listening, and even pooping on Mackenzie’s boss’s garage floor.

Mackenzie provided an update on Broncs, telling them he has changed schools since they’ve recently moved.

The 27-year-old Body by Mac fitness instructor shared a pic of Broncs smiling big for the camera as he played with some playmates at the playground.

“A cute photo of my sweet boy,” Mackenzie captioned her Instagram Story pic. “We have moved to Palmetto and he started his new school here. It was sad leaving Lakewood Ranch but ready for new adventures ❤❤❤”

In another Instagram story slide, Mackenzie shared a pic of herself and her husband Josh McKee mid-workout and revealed why she missed out on reading supportive messages from her fans.

Mackenzie McKee receives support from fans, shares plans for new year

“Also, I have just figured out how to view hidden messages on here 😭,” Mackenzie shared. “So many reached out with love and I had no clue.”

In a third slide, Mackenzie included a snap of herself and Josh posing in the car and told her fans, “So much has been going on. New house tour coming soon, new business announcements, etc. Love you all ❤❤❤”

Mackenzie, Josh, and their three kids – Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs – recently lived in a trailer park in Florida as they waited to purchase a new home.

Despite the struggles she’s endured in her personal life and on Teen Mom OG, Mackenzie always tries to stay positive.

Mackenzie recently told her fans that going into the new year, she hopes to make positive changes in her life and stay away from the drama surrounding social media.

“2022 is MY year and I’m claiming it,” Mackenzie said. “I get to wake up and choose happiness, humbleness, kindness, and joy. What a life to live.”

Teen Mom: Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.