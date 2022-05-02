Teen Mom 2 spoiler: Jade Cline worries how Sean will ‘fit’ in her life after rehab

Sean Austin is returning from rehab, but Jade worries how he’ll fit into her life now. Pic credit: MTV

Jade Cline’s boyfriend Sean Austin is returning from rehab on the next episode of Teen Mom 2, and she wonders how he’ll fit back into her life.

In a preview clip for the May 3 episode of Teen Mom 2, Jade opens up about Sean returning from rehab. As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Sean checked himself into an inpatient rehab facility in Texas to combat his addictions.

Jade Cline prepares for Sean Austin’s return home after 4 months in rehab

Jade Cline gets ready for Sean’s return in the latest episode of Teen Mom 2.

“Sean’s coming home in a week. And on top of the construction at the house, I’m also opening a new salon space. So there’s a lot going on,” Jade said during a voiceover in the opening clip.

Later in her segment, while coloring her BFF Chau’s hair at her salon, Jade talked about Sean coming home.

“I’m ready for him to come home. I know it would be a lot easier on me too cuz I’ve been used to doing so much. It’ll be really nice to be able to share parenting, you know, 50/50.”

Jade admitted that she was pleasantly surprised at how well Sean did during rehab and was eager to see how much her life would change in the next year. During a solo confessional, Jade admitted, “I’m almost like sick to my stomach cuz I’m worried like how does Sean fit into with like everything that’s going on at home?”

“But I think we both still love each other and we have like this connection with each other,” Jade added. “I’m hoping that when he comes home he can really jump in, be there for me and Kloie.”

Teen Mom 2 viewers took to the comments of the video on YouTube and provided some advice to Jade, many of them urging her to take things slowly.

Teen Mom 2 viewers weigh in

One viewer wrote, “Don’t let this man’s hard work go to waste! Y’all need to move on ’cause even with the help Sean has gotten I don’t think anything will change between y’all’s relationship.”

“Girl…I get it. You can’t help who you love. But it’s time to let him go,” commented one viewer who felt it was time for Jade and Sean to go their separate ways.

Pic credit: MTV’s Teen Mom/YouTube

Another viewer cautiously warned Jade: “Jade everyone does well in rehab, true test is when you come home. Please don’t move Sean in right away, take it slow….pretty sure yall will be fighting like cats/dogs again.”

Be sure to tune in Tuesday night to find out what happens when Sean returns home to Indiana from rehab.

